Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, our ninth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2023.
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
3,788
4,309
$
5,106
5,243
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.61
0.69
$
0.82
0.84
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.96 %
1.09 %
1.53 %
1.57 %
Return on average equity
13.15 %
14.96 %
17.10 %
17.56 %
Efficiency ratio
56.50 %
53.56 %
44.96 %
46.51 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.15 %
3.15 %
3.66 %
3.49 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
5,145
$
6,775
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
1.30 %
2.03 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
18,440
21,795
$
23,622
19,255
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.96
3.50
$
3.78
3.08
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.25 %
1.48 %
1.93 %
1.58 %
Return on average equity
15.78 %
18.65 %
20.86 %
17.00 %
Efficiency ratio
47.57 %
44.48 %
39.91 %
42.92 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.57 %
3.54 %
3.74 %
3.47 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
26,036
$
27,746
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
1.77 %
2.27 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
1,277
$
1,289
$
1,859
Real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
1,277
$
1,289
$
1,859
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.10 %
0.10 %
0.17 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.08 %
0.08 %
0.14 %
Year-to-date net charge-offs
$
89
$
87
$
164
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
990.21 %
964.86 %
566.11 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.96 %
0.97 %
0.98 %
Other Data
Core deposits (2)
$
985,851
$
1,060,021
$
889,076
Cash dividends declared
$
0.160
$
0.155
$
0.530
Shares outstanding
6,361,494
6,309,941
6,285,714
Book and tangible book value per share (3)
$
18.43
$
18.03
$
19.26
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)
(17,989)
(18,441)
1,288
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)
21.26
$
20.95
$
19.05
Closing market price per common share
$
27.75
$
28.12
$
30.75
Closing price to book value ratio
150.53 %
155.97 %
159.66 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
7.33 %
7.26 %
9.07 %
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.45 %
9.75 %
9.75 %
(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure
(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits
(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets
Five Quarter Trends
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income
$
3,788
$
5,322
$
4,565
$
4,765
$
5,106
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.61
$
0.85
$
0.73
$
0.77
$
0.82
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.96 %
1.40 %
1.29 %
1.40 %
1.53 %
Return on average equity
13.15 %
18.36 %
15.81 %
15.94 %
17.10 %
Efficiency ratio
56.50 %
41.93 %
48.43 %
44.26 %
44.96 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.15 %
3.66 %
3.76 %
3.68 %
3.66 %
2022
2021
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
4,309
$
5,994
$
5,909
$
5,583
$
5,243
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.69
$
0.96
$
0.95
$
0.90
$
0.84
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.09 %
1.58 %
1.67 %
1.64 %
1.57 %
Return on average equity
14.96 %
20.68 %
20.47 %
18.67 %
17.56 %
Efficiency ratio
53.56 %
42.60 %
40.35 %
41.96 %
46.51 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.15 %
3.65 %
3.75 %
3.61 %
3.49 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
5,145
$
7,807
$
6,327
$
6,757
$
6,775
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
1.30 %
2.06 %
1.79 %
1.99 %
2.03 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
Management Commentary
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:
"The fourth quarter of 2022 proved to be a challenging quarter, as a significant increase in funding costs put a strain on our net interest margin and earnings. While we are pleased that our yield on taxable loans increased 55 bp from 4.36% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 4.91% in the fourth quarter of 2022, the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 179 bp from 0.35% to 2.14% over the same periods. As a result, our net interest margin declined from 3.66% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 3.15% in the same period of 2022. Despite this, our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) remained above 1% at 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) remained at nearly 15% for the same quarter. We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was nearly 10 to 1 at December 31, 2022. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.08% at December 31, 2022, with no properties in real estate owned. Looking forward, we will work hard to remain disciplined on loan pricing, and will continue to prioritize the value of lower cost deposits. While the coming year looks to be challenging because of the projected rate environment and intense competition in our markets, we remain committed to our aim of delivering the strong returns our shareholders have come to expect.
Additionally, we continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:
- We are excited to announce that our new 25,000 sf operations center in Gray, TN was completed in January, 2023 and is now being occupied. This is a significant upgrade from our prior 10,000 sf leased space in Johnson City, TN and will support the future growth of the Company for years to come.
- The construction of a new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center is underway with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sf branch, and we believe will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We estimate this project will cost approximately $19.5 million, of which less than $1 million has been incurred.
- We continue to make repairs and improvements to our newest financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. In addition to providing a much needed additional financial center, we also expect to consolidate approximately 9,000 sf of space that we currently lease into this building. This building is expected to be operational during the third quarter of 2023."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income decreased $0.2 million, or 1.3%, from $11.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to $11.5 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $196.3 million, or 15.0%, from $1.312 billion to $1.508 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $49.7 million, or 11.4%, from $434.0 million to $384.4 million, due primarily to a $52.7 million increase in noninterest earning assets including fixed assets and deferred tax assets.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 179 bp from 0.35% to 2.14%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 85 bp from 3.90% to 4.75%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.66% to 3.15%.
- The Company recognized approximately $13 thousand and $0.6 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of December 31, 2022.
Net interest income increased $4.9 million, or 11.3%, from $43.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $48.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $215.3 million, or 18.0%, from $1.194 billion to $1.409 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
- Average net interest-earning assets grew $28.6 million, or 7.7%, from $369.2 million to $397.8 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and shareholders' equity and offset by a $32.9 million increase in noninterest earning assets including fixed assets and deferred tax assets.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 58 bp from 0.47% to 1.05%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 26 bp from 4.06% to 4.32%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.74% to 3.57%.
- The Company recognized approximately $0.3 million and $3.2 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Rate Sensitivity
The Company has the following loans and deposits subject to regular repricing:
30 Day
Federal
3M Brokered
Prime
LIBOR
Funds
Cert of Deposit
Total
Loans
$
192,663
27,414
-
-
220,077
Deposits
$
-
-
174,974
169,756
344,730
The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 425 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:
Estimated Cumulative Beta as of
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
Loan Yields
128.00 %
32.00 %
24.67 %
25.41 %
Deposit Costs
0.00 %
5.33 %
14.33 %
30.59 %
Net
128.00 %
26.67 %
10.33 %
-5.18 %
Provision For Loan Losses
A provision for loan losses of $0.2 million and $2.2 million was recognized for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. A provision (recovery) of loan losses of $0.7 million and ($2.6 million) was recognized during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The Company has completed a preliminary estimate of the impact of adoption and does not expect a material adjustment to the Company's Allowance for Loan Losses at December 31, 2022.
Noninterest Income
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Service charges and fee income
$
393
333
60
Bank owned life insurance
45
45
-
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(399)
41
(440)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
68
(33)
101
Gain on sale of loans
2
43
(41)
Wealth management
154
174
(20)
Limited partnership income
-
-
-
Other noninterest income
16
4
12
$
279
607
(328)
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Service charges and fee income
$
1,472
1,316
156
Bank owned life insurance
176
166
10
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(611)
44
(655)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(1,119)
32
(1,151)
Gain on sale of loans
31
350
(319)
Wealth management
698
637
61
Limited partnership income
469
-
469
Other noninterest income
58
47
11
$
1,174
2,592
(1,418)
Noninterest income declined to $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. This decrease was due primarily to approximately $0.4 million of realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale. The Company conducted a loss trade in December 2022 in which $6.7 million of municipal securities were sold at a $0.4 million loss, with the proceeds reinvested in shorter duration and higher yielding securities. This decline in noninterest income was partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in unrealized gains on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock) as a result of a decline in interest rates.
Noninterest income declined to $1.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 from $2.6 million during the same period of 2021. This decrease was due primarily to approximately $1.1 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock) during 2022 as a result of an increase in interest rates and not due to credit concerns. Additionally, the Company incurred $0.6 million of realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale during 2022, the majority of which resulted from the December 2022 loss trade described above. Gain on sale of loans declined $0.3 million during 2022 due to the rising rate environment which contributed to a decrease in residential mortgage loan volumes. These declines in noninterest income were partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.
Noninterest Expense
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
3,937
3,419
518
Occupancy
549
395
154
Furniture and equipment
209
105
104
Data processing
524
437
87
FDIC insurance
186
147
39
Office
199
217
(18)
Advertising
167
64
103
Professional fees
336
226
110
Other noninterest expense
576
525
51
$
6,683
5,535
1,148
Twelve Months Ended December 31
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
13,354
10,706
2,648
Occupancy
1,758
1,449
309
Furniture and equipment
608
500
108
Data processing
2,020
1,688
332
FDIC insurance
677
498
179
Office
722
740
(18)
Advertising
431
251
180
Professional fees
1,408
1,006
402
Other noninterest expense
2,649
1,591
1,058
$
23,627
18,429
5,198
Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 20.7%, from $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $6.7 million in the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily due to a $0.5 million, or 15.2%, increase in compensation and benefits, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense. Full time equivalent employees increased from 102 at December 31, 2021 to 116 at December 31, 2022, including an increase of 1 new Relationship Manager. The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability. Occupancy expense increased $0.2 million over the same periods due to lease expense on the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expenses associated with the Company's new Operations Center and Knoxville (9950 Kingston Pike) financial center. Professional fees have increased $0.1 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit and advisory expenses in conjunction with its implementation of a required internal control audit and change in accounting for credit loss reserves.
Noninterest expense increased $5.2 million, or 28.2%, from $18.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 to $23.6 million in the same period of 2022. Compensation and benefits increased $2.6 million, or 24.7%, as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense as described above. Occupancy expenses increased $0.3 million over the same periods due to lease expense on the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expenses associated with the Company's new Operations Center and Knoxville (9950 Kingston Pike) financial center. Professional fees have increased $0.4 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit and advisory expenses in conjunction with its implementation of a required internal control audit and change in accounting for credit loss reserves. Other noninterest expense increased $1.1 million primarily due to a $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of insurance recovery) fraudulent wire loss incurred during the second quarter of 2022 and a $0.3 million increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended December 31
Twelve Months Ended December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
23.24 %
16.30 %
22.61 %
22.22 %
The Company's effective tax rate during the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased to 23.24% from 16.30% in the same period of the prior year. The Company's effective tax rate during the three months ended December 31, 2021 was favorably impacted by the receipt of a tax credit on a tax-exempt loan which lowered the Company's tax rate by approximately 3.7%. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $265.1 million, or 19.9%, from $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Investments available for sale balances decreased $18.5 million, or 11.9%, due primarily to a decline in the fair value as a result of an increase in interest rates.
The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio (at fair value) as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
December 31,
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Agency MBS / CMO
$
17,085
20,117
Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)
10,110
9,988
Agency student loan (98% guarantee)
9,862
-
Business Development Companies
3,795
4,430
Bank subordinated debt
18,443
18,341
Corporate
6,088
6,954
Municipal
26,464
46,482
Non-agency MBS / CMO
45,577
49,604
$
137,424
155,916
Non-agency MBS/CMO's have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 35% as of December 31, 2022. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.
- Loans receivable increased $246.4 million, or 23.0%, from $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022. Increases in construction, residential, multi-family, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial and commercial & industrial loan categories offset a $12.8 million reduction in PPP loans.
The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
35,774
31,170
29,681
24,769
23,662
Other construction
56,090
50,956
41,629
40,562
40,507
Farmland
11,657
12,524
11,747
12,181
12,456
Home equity
38,108
36,730
34,131
31,848
33,262
Residential
423,646
393,752
338,314
312,615
292,323
Multi-family
92,933
93,730
80,342
77,542
68,868
Owner-occupied commercial
206,873
227,502
216,663
216,300
190,162
Non-owner occupied commercial
297,811
281,027
260,537
256,314
251,398
Commercial & industrial
140,151
134,329
146,366
129,450
131,125
PPP Program
2,659
7,461
9,886
11,488
15,454
Consumer
11,181
12,395
12,681
10,727
11,315
$
1,316,883
1,281,576
1,181,977
1,123,796
1,070,532
- Premises and equipment increased $15.7 million, or 91.3%, during the year ended December 31, 2022 primarily due to the following:
- Total deposits increased $238.6 million, or 21.5%, from $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022. The primary drivers of this increase were a $87.1 million, or 37.2%, increase in NOW and money market balances, and a $94.8 million, or 111.7%, increase in retail time deposits (primarily 18 months maturity or less), as the Company has offered attractive interest rates on certain money market and time deposit products. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of three months or less.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
305,210
364,290
348,826
331,142
308,176
NOW and money market
321,028
312,132
244,834
240,995
233,899
Savings
359,613
383,599
375,356
373,974
347,001
Retail time deposits
179,626
89,886
75,903
71,434
84,860
Wholesale time deposits
181,022
137,596
163,931
132,981
133,918
$
1,346,499
1,287,503
1,208,850
1,150,526
1,107,854
- FHLB borrowings increased $30.0 million from December 31, 2021 and consisted of the following at December 31, 2022:
Amounts
Current
Maturity
(000's)
Term
Rate
Date
$
25,000
4 Weeks
4.24 %
1/4/2023
30,000
4 Weeks
4.18 %
1/11/2023
50,000
3 Month
4.64 %
3/7/2023
$
105,000
4.41 %
- Total equity decreased $3.8 million, or 3.1%, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $117.3 million at December 31, 2022. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the year ended December 31, 2022:
Total
Tangible
Shareholders'
Book Value
Equity
Per Share
(In thousands)
December 31, 2021
$
121,061
19.26
Net income
18,440
2.97
Dividends paid
(3,852)
(0.61)
Stock compensation
915
0.14
Share repurchases
(16)
(0.00)
Decrease in fair value of investments available for sale
(19,277)
(3.03)
December 31, 2022
$
117,271
18.43
*
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total
The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.33% at December 31, 2022 from 9.07% at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decline in the value of investments available for sale triggered by the rising rate environment. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at December 31, 2022.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.17% at December 31, 2021 to 0.10% at December 31, 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.14% at December 31, 2021 to 0.08% at December 31, 2022. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and 2021. Net charge-offs of $89 thousand were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $164 thousand during 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.96% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.98% at December 31, 2021. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses was nearly 10 to 1 at December 31, 2022.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) vaccines' efficacy against the COVID-19 virus, including new variants; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xxi) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxii) loss of key personnel; and (xxiii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans
$
15,569
11,415
$
52,876
44,250
Investment securities - taxable
1,134
837
4,293
2,530
Investment securities - tax exempt
92
104
386
366
Dividends and other
826
129
1,593
325
17,621
12,485
59,148
47,471
Interest expense
Savings
1,219
217
2,222
885
Interest bearing transaction accounts
1,748
123
3,022
367
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
1,306
70
1,988
587
Other time deposits
566
73
818
583
Total deposits
4,839
483
8,050
2,422
Senior debt
91
96
436
434
Subordinated debt
164
164
657
655
FHLB & FRB advances
978
39
1,516
377
6,072
782
10,659
3,888
Net interest income
11,549
11,703
48,489
43,583
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
210
675
2,210
(2,625)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
11,339
11,028
46,279
46,208
Noninterest income
Service charges and fee income
393
333
1,472
1,316
Bank owned life insurance
45
45
176
166
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(399)
41
(611)
44
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
68
(33)
(1,119)
32
Gain on sale of loans
2
43
31
350
Wealth management
154
174
698
637
Limited partnership income
-
-
469
-
Other noninterest income
16
4
58
47
279
607
1,174
2,592
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
3,937
3,419
13,354
10,706
Occupancy
549
395
1,758
1,449
Furniture and equipment
209
105
608
500
Data processing
524
437
2,020
1,688
FDIC insurance
186
147
677
498
Office
199
217
722
740
Advertising
167
64
431
251
Professional fees
336
226
1,408
1,006
Other noninterest expense
576
525
2,649
1,591
6,683
5,535
23,627
18,429
Income before income taxes
4,935
6,100
23,826
30,371
Income taxes
1,147
994
5,386
6,749
Net income
$
3,788
5,106
$
18,440
23,622
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.61
0.82
$
2.97
3.78
Diluted
$
0.61
0.82
$
2.96
3.78
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,219,176
6,190,656
6,205,493
6,241,541
Diluted
6,238,530
6,216,662
6,232,063
6,253,879
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
13,824
$
15,994
$
10,655
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
64,816
72,485
57,932
Cash and cash equivalents
78,640
88,479
68,587
Investments available for sale
137,424
133,550
155,916
Equity securities
5,833
5,798
7,074
Loans held for sale
-
-
315
Premises and equipment held for sale
4,260
4,317
-
Loans receivable
1,316,883
1,281,576
1,070,532
Allowance for loans losses
(12,645)
(12,437)
(10,524)
Net loans receivable
1,304,238
1,269,139
1,060,008
Premises and equipment, net
32,932
29,522
17,211
Accrued interest receivable
4,514
4,103
3,395
Bank owned life insurance
9,776
9,731
9,600
Restricted stock
7,143
7,143
5,951
Deferred tax assets, net
10,271
9,921
2,784
Other assets
5,028
5,193
4,088
Total assets
$
1,600,059
$
1,566,896
$
1,334,929
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
305,210
$
364,290
$
308,176
Interest-bearing
860,267
785,617
665,760
Wholesale
181,022
137,596
133,918
Total deposits
1,346,499
1,287,503
1,107,854
FHLB borrowings
105,000
135,000
75,000
Senior debt, net
10,000
10,000
11,995
Subordinated debt, net
9,864
9,850
9,828
Accrued interest payable
884
368
398
Post-employment liabilities
3,520
3,472
3,330
Other liabilities
7,021
6,944
5,463
Total liabilities
1,482,788
1,453,137
1,213,868
Total shareholders' equity
117,271
113,759
121,061
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,600,059
$
1,566,896
$
1,334,929
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,788
5,106
$
18,440
23,622
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
399
(41)
611
(44)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(68)
33
1,119
(32)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(13)
(553)
(298)
(3,248)
Loss from sale of REO
-
-
-
51
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
210
675
2,210
(2,625)
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
177
71
325
(14)
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
-
-
575
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(184)
(48)
(1,187)
1,545
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
4,309
5,243
$
21,795
19,255
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.61
0.82
$
2.96
3.78
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.06
(0.01)
0.10
(0.01)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(0.01)
0.01
0.18
(0.01)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(0.00)
(0.09)
(0.05)
(0.52)
Loss from sale of REO
-
-
-
0.01
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.03
0.11
0.35
(0.42)
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.03
0.01
0.05
(0.00)
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
-
-
0.09
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.19)
0.25
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.69
0.84
$
3.50
3.08
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.96 %
1.53 %
1.25 %
1.93 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.10 %
-0.01 %
0.04 %
0.00 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.02 %
0.01 %
0.08 %
0.00 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
-0.17 %
-0.02 %
-0.27 %
Loss from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.05 %
0.20 %
0.15 %
-0.21 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.04 %
0.02 %
0.02 %
0.00 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.04 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.05 %
-0.01 %
-0.08 %
0.13 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.09 %
1.57 %
1.48 %
1.58 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
13.15 %
17.10 %
15.78 %
20.86 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
1.39 %
-0.14 %
0.52 %
-0.04 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.24 %
0.11 %
0.96 %
-0.03 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.05 %
-1.85 %
-0.25 %
-2.87 %
Loss from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.05 %
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.73 %
2.26 %
1.89 %
-2.32 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.61 %
0.24 %
0.28 %
-0.01 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.49 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.64 %
-0.16 %
-1.02 %
1.36 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
14.96 %
17.56 %
18.65 %
17.00 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
56.50 %
44.96 %
47.57 %
39.91 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-1.84 %
0.15 %
-0.58 %
0.04 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.33 %
-0.12 %
-1.05 %
0.03 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.06 %
2.11 %
0.29 %
3.02 %
Loss from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.04 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-1.50 %
-0.58 %
-0.65 %
0.03 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
0.00 %
0.00 %
-1.16 %
0.00 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *
53.56 %
46.51 %
44.48 %
42.92 %
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
3.15 %
3.66 %
3.57 %
3.74 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
-0.17 %
-0.03 %
-0.27 %
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
3.15 %
3.49 %
3.54 %
3.47 %
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,788
5,106
$
18,440
23,622
Income taxes
1,147
994
5,386
6,749
Provision for loan losses
210
675
2,210
(2,625)
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
5,145
6,775
$
26,036
27,746
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.96 %
1.53 %
$
1.25 %
1.93 %
Income taxes
0.29 %
0.30 %
0.37 %
0.55 %
Provision for loan losses
0.05 %
0.20 %
0.15 %
-0.21 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.30 %
2.03 %
$
1.77 %
2.27 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
18.43
19.26
Impact of AOCI per share
2.83
(0.20)
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
21.26
19.05
(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
1,259,232
15,569
4.91 %
$
1,037,584
11,415
4.36 %
Loans - tax exempt (2)
24,187
412
6.75 %
21,820
371
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
127,339
1,134
3.53 %
125,809
837
2.64 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
11,535
116
4.01 %
16,625
132
3.14 %
Interest earning deposits
78,272
660
3.35 %
103,428
37
0.14 %
Other investments, at cost
7,847
166
8.39 %
6,876
92
5.31 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,508,412
18,057
4.75 %
1,312,142
12,884
3.90 %
Noninterest earning assets
74,773
22,086
Total assets
$
1,583,185
4.98 %
$
1,334,228
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
102,318
632
2.45 %
$
61,593
20
0.13 %
Savings accounts
375,017
1,219
1.29 %
344,003
217
0.25 %
Money market accounts
205,938
1,116
2.15 %
153,494
103
0.27 %
Retail time deposits
142,974
841
2.33 %
91,235
85
0.37 %
Wholesale time deposits
152,721
1,031
2.68 %
119,847
58
0.19 %
Total interest bearing deposits
978,968
4,839
1.96 %
770,172
483
0.25 %
Senior debt
10,000
91
3.61 %
12,250
96
3.11 %
Subordinated debt
9,857
164
6.60 %
9,816
164
6.63 %
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
125,217
978
3.10 %
85,870
39
0.18 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,124,042
6,072
2.14 %
878,108
782
0.35 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
331,885
327,125
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
12,044
9,590
Total liabilities
1,467,971
1,214,823
Total shareholders' equity
115,214
119,405
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,583,185
$
1,334,228
Tax-equivalent net interest income
11,985
12,102
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
384,370
$
434,034
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
134 %
149 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
2.61 %
3.54 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
3.15 %
3.66 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,159,870
52,876
4.56 %
$
980,594
44,250
4.51 %
Loans - tax exempt (2)
24,371
1,645
6.75 %
13,987
944
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
135,482
4,293
3.17 %
93,408
2,530
2.71 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
13,593
489
3.59 %
14,300
463
3.24 %
Interest earning deposits
68,429
1,065
1.56 %
83,078
98
0.12 %
Other investments, at cost
7,239
528
7.29 %
8,305
227
2.73 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,408,984
60,896
4.32 %
1,193,672
48,512
4.06 %
Noninterest earning assets
60,775
27,837
Total assets
$
1,469,759
$
1,221,509
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
80,163
950
1.19 %
$
46,040
61
0.13 %
Savings accounts
373,432
2,222
0.60 %
330,739
885
0.27 %
Money market accounts
190,205
2,072
1.09 %
110,946
307
0.28 %
Retail time deposits
94,818
1,168
1.23 %
119,961
857
0.71 %
Wholesale time deposits
149,718
1,638
1.09 %
111,833
312
0.28 %
Total interest bearing deposits
888,336
8,050
0.91 %
719,519
2,422
0.34 %
Senior debt
10,769
436
4.05 %
12,923
434
3.36 %
Subordinated debt
9,846
657
6.67 %
9,798
655
6.69 %
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
102,219
1,516
1.48 %
82,192
377
0.46 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,011,170
10,659
1.05 %
824,432
3,888
0.47 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
330,828
274,180
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
10,878
9,654
Total liabilities
1,352,876
1,108,266
Total shareholders' equity
116,883
113,243
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,469,759
$
1,221,509
Tax-equivalent net interest income
50,237
44,624
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
397,814
$
369,240
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
139 %
145 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
3.27 %
3.59 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
3.57 %
3.74 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,322
4,565
4,765
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
42
104
65
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
171
565
451
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(39)
(37)
(209)
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
-
-
-
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
900
450
650
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
86
(88)
150
Fraudulent wire loss
(250)
825
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(238)
(475)
(289)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
5,994
5,909
5,583
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.85
0.73
0.77
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.01
0.02
0.01
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.03
0.09
0.07
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.03)
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
-
-
-
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.14
0.07
0.10
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.01
(0.01)
0.02
Fraudulent wire loss
(0.04)
0.13
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.04)
(0.08)
(0.05)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.96
0.95
0.90
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.40 %
1.29 %
1.40 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.01 %
0.03 %
0.02 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.05 %
0.16 %
0.13 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.01 %
-0.01 %
-0.06 %
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.24 %
0.13 %
0.19 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.02 %
-0.02 %
0.04 %
Fraudulent wire loss
-0.07 %
0.23 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.06 %
-0.13 %
-0.09 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.58 %
1.67 %
1.64 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
18.36 %
15.81 %
15.94 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.14 %
0.36 %
0.22 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.59 %
1.96 %
1.51 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.13 %
-0.13 %
-0.70 %
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
3.11 %
1.56 %
2.17 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.30 %
-0.30 %
0.50 %
Fraudulent wire loss
-0.86 %
2.86 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.82 %
-1.65 %
-0.97 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
20.68 %
20.47 %
18.67 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
41.93 %
48.43 %
44.26 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.13 %
-0.41 %
-0.25 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.53 %
-2.13 %
-1.59 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.12 %
0.15 %
0.84 %
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-0.64 %
0.72 %
-1.28 %
Fraudulent wire loss
1.86 %
-6.72 %
0.00 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *
42.60 %
40.35 %
41.96 %
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
3.66 %
3.76 %
3.68 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.01 %
-0.01 %
-0.06 %
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
3.65 %
3.75 %
3.61 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,322
4,565
4,765
Income taxes
1,585
1,312
1,342
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
900
450
650
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
7,807
6,327
6,757
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
1.40 %
1.29 %
1.40 %
Income taxes
0.42 %
0.37 %
0.40 %
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.24 %
0.13 %
0.19 %
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
2.06 %
1.79 %
1.99 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
18.03
18.18
18.65
Impact of AOCI per share
2.92
2.07
1.04
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
20.95
20.25
19.69
