The Keyrus Group enters the final phase of making a strategic investment in Sonum International - a European EPM leading player and a specialist in Anaplan®.

The Keyrus Group enters the final phase of making a strategic investment in Sonum International - a European EPM leading player and a specialist in Anaplan®.

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keyrus Group announces it has entered the final phase of acquiring a majority stake in the Anaplan Practice (*) of Sonum International, a leading Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) consulting services firm based in Europe.

Founded in 2010, Sonum is a professional services firm that helps clients improve their application of best-in-class performance management processes, methodologies, and enabling technologies. An Anaplan Gold and Anaplan Certified Training Partner, Sonum has successfully led over 120 implementations at global enterprises and mid-size companies.

Keyrus, an Anaplan Global Partner and Anaplan's 2021 Americas Partner of the Year, has a strong presence in the connected planning industry, having built a globally integrated team of EPM consultants in the United States, LATAM, Europe, and APAC that has delivered tailored solutions to over 200 clients.

After having partnered together for ten years, Keyrus and Sonum see this next phase as strengthening the combined team's offerings and geographical coverage, now across 26 countries over four continents. Together, they bring connected planning expertise and solutions that span multiple use cases across all functions and most industry sectors. (CPG, Retail & e-Commerce, Life Sciences, Technology, Banking & Insurance, and Manufacturing).

Sonum forecasts 5.5m EUR Revenue in 2022 and employs 55 consultants in 6 countries.

" Our desire is to pursue our growth strategy in the EPM field by consolidating our positions in this growing market in Europe, and to enter new markets with the potential to expand our global offering footprint in the region" declares Eric Cohen, President and CEO of the Keyrus Group.

"Our investment in Sonum expands our capabilities as a global consulting firm to provide unparalleled business and technology expertise to clients worldwide, empowering them to transform in today's rapidly evolving landscape" adds Nicolas Camerman, Senior VP, Head of M&A and Strategy Assignments, Keyrus Group.

Maud Vermeulen, Founding Partner of Sonum International, comments: "In Keyrus, we found a partner that is aligned with our culture of knowledge-sharing and expert-driven delivery. By joining forces, we create a global company that will offer even more growth opportunities to our international workforce, and will continue to deliver high-quality and high-value solutions."

(*) The OneStream practice of Sonum International will operate independently as "AIQOS".

CONTACT: KEYRUS, Karim.mulard-benjelloun@keyrus.com, contact-keyrus@keyrus.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659746/Keyrus_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Keyrus