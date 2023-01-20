BriSTAR Immunotech To Present its Novel Cell Therapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the AACR Special Conference on AML and MDS

BriSTAR Immunotech To Present its Novel Cell Therapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the AACR Special Conference on AML and MDS

TORONTO, Canada and BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BriSTAR Immunotech, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, announced today it will showcase its T-cell receptors (TCR) and antigen receptor (STAR)-T cell therapy technology platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) special conference on acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, taking place January 23-25, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

"The data shows that our LILRB4 STAR-T cell therapy exhibits potent anti-tumor activity against AML in preclinical models," said Dr. James Pan, CEO at BriSTAR Immunotech. "These findings support our strategy to maximize the potential of our unique STAR-T technology platform."

Presentation Details:

Abstract title: Development of LILRB4 biparatopic synthetic T-cell receptor and antigen receptor (STAR)-T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Presenter: Dr. James Pan

Date / Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023 7:15 - 9:30 p.m. CST

The complete abstract will be available here. An electronic copy of the poster is available upon request EMAIL: info@bristarimmunotech.com.

About LILRB4 STAR-T

BriSTAR Immunotech has developed LILRB4 STAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML). This novel cell therapy drug candidate was developed using BriSTAR's STAR-T platform to introduce the biparatopic STAR gene targeting LILRB4 into autologous T cells with a lentiviral gene transduction approach. This next generation T cell therapy uses two novel nano-antibodies that bind to different epitopes and fused to the alpha and beta chains of the STAR structure, respectively. This gives LILRB4 START-T better antigen engagement and increased cytotoxicity against this highly aggressive AML. In December 2022, the LILRB4 STAR-T program received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA.

About Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. AML occurs when a bone marrow cell suddenly develops genetic abnormalities. It is highly heterogeneous with limited therapeutic options and poor prognosis. AML is the most common acute leukemia in adults, with an incidence of over 20 000 cases per year in the United States alone, and China ranked among the top three in the world in terms of the number of AML cases and deaths, with 13,200 and 7,100 cases, respectively. For patients with relapse/refractory AML, there is no treatment that significantly extends the survival period of 5-9 months.

About STAR-T Platform

BriSTAR Immunotech's synthetic TCR and antigen receptor (STAR)-T cell therapy technology platform is highly effective at building a product pipeline for both hematological and solid tumors. STAR-T has the characteristics of natural T cells, such as sensitive target engagement and strong tumor infiltration and offers a natural framework for engineering dual-targeting T cell products.

In September 2022, an investigational new drug (IND) application for CD19/CD20 STAR-T cell injection (research code: HXYT-001) was granted by Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE), National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), for the treatment of recurrent/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL). In addition, the STAR-T exploratory clinical studies have been initiated for several types of solid tumors.

About BriSTAR Immunotech

BriSTAR Immunotech Ltd is a clinical-stage cell therapy company founded in 2018, focusing on developing better T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections. The Company has two proprietary technology platforms, STAR-T and enTCR-T. STAR-T, like CAR-T is HLA-independent, but uses full TCR-signaling complex to engage and kill cancer cells. EnTCR-T engages a co-stimulatory signaling, in addition to the TCR complex, for clearing viral infections. Our current pipeline includes product candidates indicated for AML and solid tumors, as well as viral infections. Our lead product, a dual targeting CD19/CD20 STAR-T candidate, is currently in clinical trials for relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL).

View original content:

SOURCE Bristar Immunotech Limited