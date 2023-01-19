SANEXEN appoints Mathieu Germain as Vice-President, Corporate Development and Strategy Implementation

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC"), announces the appointment of Mathieu Germain as Vice-President, Corporate Development and Strategy Implementation as of January 2023.

Mathieu will be responsible for implementing, with the support of the management team, the corporate development initiatives, as well as advancing the achievement of the company's long-term strategic plan goals. With SANEXEN since 2018, Mathieu previously held the role of Director, Strategic Development. From 2006 to 2018, Mathieu was Environmental Director for American Iron & Metal.

"Mathieu has taken on a number of business and operational challenges, drawing on his knowledge, deep expertise and extensive know-how," said Jean-François Bolduc, President of SANEXEN. "I am very confident of his commercial experience, his understanding of our geographic markets, our business lines and our customers. His relentless engagement since his arrival at SANEXEN will greatly contribute to the development of our company and allow us to make a strong impact in our markets."

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 37 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soil and Materials Management and Water Technologies – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications