Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Headlines the Forbes List of Orlando's Top Assisted Living Communities

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Health has released their selections of Top Assisted Living Communities in the Orlando area and at the top of the list sits Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Winter Park, Florida.

Research and guidance from the Forbes Health Advisory Board weighed into the selections for Forbes Top Assisted Living Communities in Orlando with a focus on options based on health, levels of care, and budget needs. Forbes noted the luxury senior living community's plentiful amenities, high-end dining options, and diverse offerings. The article highlights that, "with a smaller number of residents relative to some other local facilities, the Watercrest staff can get to know the residents on a more personal level."

"It is of great distinction for Watercrest Winter Park to once again be recognized by an esteemed organization such as Forbes for excellence in care, service and amenities honoring seniors," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Winter Park is a multi-award winning luxury senior living community operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. Watercrest Winter Park was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community and Best Memory Care Community; earning "Best" status by achieving the highest possible rating for both Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

