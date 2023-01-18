Scholarship Opportunities for Students in Fastweb's New 2023 Resources

WESTON, Mass., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, announces important new resources for 2023 that highlight scholarship opportunities for students at all education levels.

Fastweb's new resource, 23 Scholarships to Apply to in 2023, starts the year off with a list of essential scholarships open for application now. Opportunities are available for various majors and student interests. This resource, updated monthly, is a valuable tool that students can reference throughout the year. Also available is the new resource, Scholarships for College Students, which focuses specifically on opportunities for existing college students.

Also new for 2023, informative articles such as What's a Merit Scholarship and Scholarship Winner Explains How to Win in 2023. Both outstanding resources provide students insight to assist them as they apply for scholarships.

"Fastweb's focus is on helping students find ways to pay for college", said Mark Nelson, Senior Vice President, Fastweb. "Our new scholarship resources provide valuable information for all students to help them achieve their academic goals".

Understanding the options to pay for school is important for all students. Fastweb encourages students who have not yet filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form to do so now to start the federal student aid process. Find more information on the FAFSA application on Fastweb.com.

