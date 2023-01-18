InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Electric Toothbrush Holder (DNV-462)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a dental hygienist, my profession strongly recommends the use of electric toothbrushes, but they seem to always make a mess," said an Inventor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, "so I invented this mess-free storage solution."

The patent-pending device consists of an improved storage device for electric toothbrushes that would prevent the buildup of water, toothpaste residue and spittle on the sink area. It would be quick and easy to use and clean, and could be producible in different design variations such as color. It could also help to make conditions more sanitary, especially during the current pandemic.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-462, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

