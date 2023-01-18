Dana Earns 'Top Employer 2023' Award in 12 Countries and European Region

Recognized for Exceptional People Practices and Employee Engagement

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that the company was recognized as a "Top Employer 2023" in 12 countries in which it operates. The company was also selected as a Top Employer across Europe due to the number of countries earning honors in the region.

This prestigious award by the Top Employers Institute recognizes excellence in people practices with a particular emphasis on exceptional human resources programs – including diversity and inclusion, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, and well-being.

Dana's operations in Belgium, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States were recognized as being a Top Employer for creating an empowering environment. The company's operations in México were separately honored by Great Places to Work. In total, these countries represent more than 80 percent of the company's employees and sales.

"Dana is a company founded on strong values that place our people at the heart of everything we do," said Maureen Pittenger, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Dana. "Earning top employer awards across so many different countries is a true testament to a culture of collaboration and inclusivity. At Dana, we value others, inspire innovation, grow responsibly, and win together. These values spotlight our passion and center our actions around a common vision of powering innovation to move our world."

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

