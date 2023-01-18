Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces 51 CIRA Certification Awards

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business bankruptcy and insolvency.
Having completed the requirements for certification in 2022, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:
Timothy Ahlberg
Riveron Consulting, LLC
Chicago, IL
John Auyeung
Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP
New York, NY
Erik Bell
Alvarez & Marsal
Dallas, TX
Britton Bissett
Alvarez & Marsal
Houston, TX
M. Wyatt Branson
Paladin
Chicago, IL
Madison Brown
FTI Consulting
Houston, TX
Bruno Carbonari
FTI Consulting
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Scott Cockerham*
AlixPartners, LLP
Houston, TX
Rebecca Coleman
AlixPartners, LLP
New York, NY
Kenneth Ehrler
M3 Partners
New York, NY
Adam Frenkel
Alvarez & Marsal
Houston, TX
Michael Fussman*
Baker Tilly US
Milwaukee, WI
Matthew Gates
AlixPartners, LLP
Los Angeles, CA
Roger Gorog
SierraConstellation Partners
Los Angeles, CA
Joan Hadeed
Stapleton Group
San Diego, CA
Matthew Hauser
Grant Thornton
Chicago, IL
Chase Hood
Riveron Consulting, LLC
Houston, TX
Conor Jackson
GLC Advisors & Co., LLC
New York, NY
Stanley Jackson
Tax Squad LLC
Olympia Fields, IL
Alex Johnson
Cortland Valuation Group, Inc.
Washington, DC
David Johnson
Sherwood Partners Inc.
Manhattan Beach, CA
Dave Katz
FTI Consulting
Houston, TX
Jamie Keys
PA Consulting
Quarryville, PA
Hyejin Kim
FTI Consulting
Westbury, NY
Rich Kline
AlixPartners, LLP
New York, NY
Logan Laposta
Alvarez & Marsal
Dallas, TX
Edward Li
Mizuho Americas
San Francisco, CA
Yan Lin
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
New York, NY
Casey Moran
RSM US LLP
Hartford, CT
Clare Moylan
Gibbins Advisors
Nashville, TN
Joshua Nahas
Wolf Capital Advisors
New York, NY
Joshua Noble
Riveron Consulting, LLC
New York, NY
Brian Oatway
Ernst & Young LLP
Seattle, WA
Minesh Patel
RPA Advisors
River Edge, NJ
Lucas Porter
Ankura Consulting Group
Sandy, UT
Jennifer Quinlan
AlixPartners, LLP
New York, NY
Adam Rapacki
LyondellBasell
Houston, TX
Daniel Reddin
UC Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Thiago Rodrigues
FTI Consulting
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Adam Saltzman
FTI Consulting
New York, NY
Milena Sandeen
AlixPartners, LLP
Houston, TX
J. Bradley Sargent
The Sargent Consulting Group, LLC
Chicago, IL
Mark Sidorenkov
Alvarez & Marsal
Phoenix, AZ
Matthew Sonnier
Quarter North Energy
Houston, TX
James Spencer
The Sargent Consulting Group, LLC
Chicago, IL
Jamie Strohl
AlixPartners, LLP
Chicago, IL
Sean Tanner
Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC
Tucson, AZ
Thora Thoroddsen
AlixPartners, LLP
Dallas, TX
Kirsten Turnbull
AlixPartners, LLP
New York, NY
Anne Vanderkamp
AlixPartners, LLP
Chicago, IL
Rahul Yenumula
AlixPartners, LLP
Hamilton, NJ
*Also holder of CDBV certification
The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.
