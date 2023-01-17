Sony Announces FE 20-70mm F4 G Lens, Hands on and First Look YouTube Video at B&H

Sony has unveiled the FE 20-70mm f/4 G Lens, an extra-wide standard lens designed for photographers and videographers who like to keep their camera within reach

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share Sony's announcement of the FE 20-70mm f/4 G Lens. A fresh take on the "normal" zoom, its extended range should appeal not only to vloggers and selfie connoisseurs but also photographers and videographers looking to squeeze more into their compositions without the hassle of swapping lenses.

Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1745126-REG/sony_fe_20_70mm_f_4_g.html

Product Highlights:

Full-Frame | f/4 to f/22





Ultra-Wide Standard Zoom





Fast Internal Focusing System





Supports Micro-Step Aperture Control





Fluorine Coatings





Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm





Dust & Moisture-Resistant Construction

The new zoom sits in Sony's G series between the 12-24mm f/4 G and 70-200mm f/4 G OSS. Prior to its release, the 24-105mm f/4 G OSS served as the mid-range zoom in the series. By shifting its focal range to the wide end, the new lens brings more versatility to the lineup than a conventional 24-70mm. The usefulness of the extra millimeters will become immediately apparent to anyone recording at a wide aspect ratio or working close to subjects.

Optically, the 20-70mm f/4 consists of 16 elements arranged in 13 groups. A blend of aspherical, advanced aspherical (AA), and extra-low dispersion (ED) elements combat aberrations and other distortions, ensuring corner-to-corner sharpness and accurate color rendering. A 9-bladed circular aperture promises smooth, out-of-focus backgrounds when shooting with the aperture opened up.

The new Sony 20-70mm lens was designed, optically and mechanically, for photographers and videographers on the go. Compared to the 24-105mm, it offers a greater maximum magnification of 0.39x (vs 0.31x). Similarly, its minimum focusing distance of 0.25m (0.3m using AF) provides plenty of working room for self-recording. Active Mode image stabilization helps maintain focus when shooting handheld or recording while walking. Further benefiting handheld use is its light weight of 17 oz and its 4-inch length. Finally, focusing is quick, quiet, and accurate, thanks to an internal focusing mechanism powered by two XD linear motors. Focus breathing and shift are minimized for consistent video capture.

The external design of the lens shares many of the practical features of recent G-series lenses, including a de-clickable aperture ring, two customizable focus hold buttons, an AF/MF switch, and iris lock. Its housing is dust and moisture resistant and a fluorine coating on its outer element protects against environmental contaminants. It accepts a 72mm filter.

First Look on Sony FE 20-70mm F4 Lens

https://youtu.be/rijSIYiF9-0

Learn more about Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G lens at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sony-20-70mm-f4

Preorder starts on Jan 18, 2023, at 10:00am EST

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1745126-REG/sony_fe_20_70mm_f_4_g.html

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G Lens (PRNewswire)

B&H Photo Logo (PRNewsfoto/B&H Photo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo