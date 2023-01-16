UPG Enterprises LLC appoints CEO and CFO

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UPG Enterprises LLC, ("UPG") has appointed James "Jamie" Martin as Chief Executive Officer and Shawn Dennison as Chief Financial Officer. In their respective roles for UPG and its portfolio companies, Martin will be responsible for all day-to-day management and Dennison will be responsible for all financial and accounting operations.

Martin brings over 25 years of financial and operational experience and joins UPG directly from The Marmon Group, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, where he led the Metal Services Sector as President since 2019. He also served as Group President of OE Metals and Industrial Products from 2017-2019, and as General Manager/President of PENN Aluminum International LLC from 2013-2019. Martin obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration with an Area of Concentration in Accounting from Morehead State University, in Morehead, KY.

Dennison also joins UPG directly from The Marmon Group, where he served in various financial leadership roles, including most recently as sector CFO. In addition, Shawn has over 20 years of experience in ever increasing financial and leadership roles with large manufacturing companies, including significant experience in the metals industry. Dennison is a graduate of Lee University in Cleveland, TN, obtained a Master of Business Administration from Union University in Jackson, TN, and became a Harvard Business School Alumni through the Leadership Development Program in 2014. Shawn is also a Certified Management Accountant and a Certified Public Accountant.

"The addition of Jamie and Shawn to UPG is a transformative step as we continue to scale our operations. Both have a successful history of leading diverse organizations and demonstrate values important to UPG; safety, honesty, integrity, hard work, accountability and a will to win. All of UPG's stakeholders will realize a benefit by having these two tremendous individuals providing daily guidance and decision making." (Chris Hutter and Paul Douglass, (Co-Founders, UPG Enterprises LLC))

UPG Enterprises LLC is an operator of a diverse set of industrial companies focused on metals, manufacturing, distribution, and logistics. With 26 locations throughout North America, its operations continue to grow with the intention of building a business based on culture, respect, and growth. To learn more, visit www.upgllc.com.

