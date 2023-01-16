NEXT WEEK: Mississippi Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Governor Tate Reeves issued a proclamation recognizing January 22-28, 2023 as Mississippi School Choice Week

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 267 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Alabama have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

The Nation's Report Card (NAEP) released in 2022 underlined the need to invest in quality education options. Mississippi students experienced greater learning losses than the national average.

The Week will bring helpful and handy information that parents need in order to support their kids. The Week is the best time of the year for families to consider their education options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Mississippi, parents have some open enrollment opportunities to select a traditional public school other than the one to which they are assigned. The state has some public charter and public magnet school options, but does not offer a full-time statewide online public school. Mississippi offers several state-run scholarship programs helping families with special needs afford private schooling.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Mississippi will be a capitol rally in Jackson on January 25.

"Mississippi families have much to be proud of when it comes to their state's school options in all types of schools, including scholarship opportunities for children with special needs," said Andrew Campanella, President and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation."We hope this Week features positive celebrations and fruitful conversations that change the lives of Mississippi kids for the better."

To download a guide to Mississippi school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/mississippi.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

