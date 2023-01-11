AE Industrial Partners Adds Longtime Aviation and Manufacturing Leader Dev Rudra as Vice President, Portfolio Strategy and Optimization Group

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI" or the "Firm"), a U.S-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense and government services, space, power and utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that Dev Rudra, an aviation and manufacturing executive with decades of expertise, has joined the firm as a Vice President in AEI's Portfolio Strategy and Optimization Group. In this role, Mr. Rudra will be working closely with the Firm's operating partners to improve operational performance across the Firm's portfolio companies. His appointment is effective immediately.

AE Industrial Partners (PRNewswire)

"We're pleased to welcome Dev to our Portfolio Strategy and Optimization Group. His extensive operations experience in aviation and manufacturing will be instrumental in driving value across our portfolio, and will also boost the Firm's commitment to instituting ESG best practices within our companies," said Mike Greene, Managing Partner of AEI.

As a global leader with over 25 years of experience in aircraft systems, aircraft engine maintenance and manufacturing businesses in the U.S., Singapore and Taiwan, Mr. Rudra has led multiple operational turnarounds, lean transformations, start-ups, consolidations and expansions over his career. Before joining AEI, Mr. Rudra was Managing Director of GE Aviation's Singapore engine part repair and manufacturing operation. Previously he served in various roles at United Technologies, most recently as Director of Worldwide Repair Strategic Operations. He started his aviation career with Pratt & Whitney, where he developed his expertise in lean manufacturing and supply chain operations. Mr. Rudra holds a BE from Delhi University, and an MSE and MBA from the University of Michigan.

"AEI's differentiated focus and experience in its target markets has enabled the firm to build a strong, strategic portfolio of innovative companies in aviation, aerospace and defense," said Mr. Rudra. "I look forward to working closely with the management teams at our portfolio companies to help optimize business performance, while also positioning them to be ESG innovators in their respective industries."

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

