XT.COM Lists GYMNET in its Main zone

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of GYMNET on its platform in the main zone, and the GYMNET/BNB trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-01-10 08:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit GYMNET for trading at 2023-01-09 08:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for GYMNET will open at 2023-01-11 08:00 (UTC)

About Gym Street (GYMNET)

Gym Street (GYMNET) is a BEP20 token deployed on the BSC blockchain with a max supply of 413,519,943.68591 tokens . GYMNET is the native digital asset for the Gym Street platform, the first purpose-built DeFi and CeFi metaverse that utilizes multiple types of NFTs and 2.5D graphics. GYMNET tokens allow users to receive affiliate benefits and also to be able to participate in governance later this year.

Tokens issued by Gym Street may also be used as a mode of payment in various restaurants and hotels affiliated with the network. Additionally, GYMNET holders can use their tokens at Ivendpay's vending machines for purchases. Holders of GYMNET tokens will benefit from every buy and sell order on decentralized exchanges due to the 3% taxation imposed. Each order would automatically distribute the involved amount to each user's wallet.

About the Gym Street Network

Gym Street is a blockchain metaverse project that integrates DeFi and CeFi within its Metaverse under one roof, allowing users to engage in activities such as land ownership, investment, and mining. Gym Street aspires to become the Wall Street of the metaverse, where innovative businesses can provide financial services to customers in the virtual world. All of the project's users in the Gym Street metaverse will be able to choose the type of financial services they provide in the virtual world. This is the ultimate metaverse platform for those wishing to access a variety of products that are usually complicated and difficult to access while simplifying its users' passive income earning capabilities by using the dapp's metaverse.

Website: gymstreet.io

Whitepaper: gymstreet.docs

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GymNet_Official

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gymstreet.metaverse/

"GYMNET listing on XT.COM is something we are proud of. This is one of our proud accomplishments to start 2023 as I continue to ensure the utmost quality in trading opportunities and experience for XT.COM users," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com