Synopsys to Present at Needham Growth Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the following presentation for the investment community.

Needham Growth Conference
Thursday, January 12 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET
Aart de Geus, Synopsys chairman and CEO

There will be a live audio webcast and a replay will be available following the live event. Both live webcast and replay can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Christine Salvi-Sullivan
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1433
Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

