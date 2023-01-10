North Highland Announces Executive Promotions

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, is pleased to announce a record number of executive promotions, with 19 individuals recognized and elevated for their continued leadership, development and growth within the firm.

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland) (PRNewswire)

Five individuals were promoted to the role of vice president, including:

Patrick Coakley , client executive – Public Sector, based in New York

Sue Saikia , industry lead – Transportation, based in London

Amanda Silvey , practice executive – Transformation Services, based in London

Craig Spence , industry lead – Public Sector, based in London

Dave Trettin , client executive – Hospitality, based in Atlanta

Additionally, 13 individuals were promoted to the role of associate vice president, including:

Rob Barnes , sales operations executive – based in Atlanta

Ross Capel , managed services – MEC, based in London

Ron Carnemolla , industry lead – Life Sciences, based in Basking Ridge, N.J.

Mark Daniel , practice executive – Transformation Services, based in Atlanta

Lauren Doyle , sales enablement executive – based in Atlanta

Chelsey Dudash , practice executive – Transformation Services, based in Orlando, Fla.

Raj Nathwani, practice executive – Transformation Services, based in London

Eric Siboda , client executive – Life Sciences/Financial Services, based in St. Louis, Ill.

Henry Waddington , industry lead – Financial Services, based in London

Eilidh Weir , practice executive – Transformation Services, based in London

Adam Wilinski , business development executive – Public Sector, based in Atlanta

Mike Wilkinson , practice executive – Transformation Services, based in London

Warren Wills , practice executive – Transformation Services, based in London

The firm also recently announced the promotion of London-based Anthony Shaw to managing director. With more than 20 years of experience across new business generation, change and transformation and building high-performing teams and brands, Shaw will help to develop and guide the long-term strategy of the firm as a member of the managing director team.

"At North Highland, people are at the heart of all we do, and as the firm continues to experience sustained business growth, we are so proud that our employees can grow with us," said Alex Bombeck, CEO. "Congratulations to each of these outstanding individuals who have made a lasting impression on the firm through their dedication and expertise. I look forward to seeing these changemakers and their teams continue to grow and prosper."

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media contact:

Courtney James

(1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Highland