KnowBe4 Integrates With CrowdStrike to Help Organizations Reduce Human Risk

KnowBe4 SecurityCoach integrates with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver real-time security coaching

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its new SecurityCoach product integrates with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. KnowBe4 and CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, are collaborating to help reduce high risk behavior by leveraging CrowdStrike's security telemetry to discover security incidents, which trigger real-time security training from KnowBe4.

SecurityCoach helps IT and security professionals develop a strong security culture by enabling real-time security coaching of their users in response to high risk security behavior. Leveraging an organization's existing security stack, IT and security professionals can configure real-time coaching campaigns to immediately deliver a SecurityTip to their users when a security event is detected.

"Our ecosystem of technology partners is growing rapidly, to enrich the support we provide to our customers and to fortify their organization's human firewall," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "KnowBe4 is proud to partner with CrowdStrike by seamlessly integrating our new SecurityCoach product with security telemetry delivered from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. Our integration aims to deliver real-time security coaching and advice based on when security incidents occur to help end users enhance their cybersecurity knowledge and strengthen their role in contributing to a strong security culture."

"By partnering with KnowBe4, we're providing bite-sized, personalized security awareness lessons based on enriched insights derived from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform," Geoff Swaine, VP of Global Programs, Store and Tech Alliances at CrowdStrike. "By seamlessly integrating CrowdStrike's robust security data with KnowBe4's large library of curated coaching modules, we're empowering customers to minimize human risk, improve their security posture and stop breaches."

KnowBe4 will provide step-by-step instructions and recommendations to help IT and security professionals achieve quick and pain-free integration and data syncing during the implementation process.

KnowBe4 now integrates or partners with over 20 of the world's top cybersecurity platforms across Endpoint, Network, Identity, Cloud and Data Security https://www.knowbe4.com/integrations. For more information on SecurityCoach, visit www.knowbe4.com/securitycoach.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 54,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

