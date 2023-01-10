Gov. Noem Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 "South Dakota School Choice Week," Recognizes Options as a Way to Improve Kids' Education

South Dakota families to hold more than 60 events during the thirteenth annual celebration of school choice

PIERRE, S.D., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Kristi Noem has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 to be School Choice Week in South Dakota. Her official declaration of "South Dakota School Choice Week" marks the fourth year in a row that the Week has been formally proclaimed in the state.

Gov. Noem's proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide. The proclamation highlights the importance of high quality education options for the economic vitality of South Dakota. It also recognizes the contributions and hard work of teachers, parents, and community leaders who invest in local schools.

"South Dakota School Choice Week" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website at https://schoolchoiceweek.com/proclamations-2023/ .

For the Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 68 activities across the state of South Dakota–– open houses, school activities, and much more –– all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"South Dakota families want to know all of the education options available for their children. During School Choice Week, they'll have their best opportunity all year to make a great choice for their child's schooling," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "Gov. Noem's proclamation recognizes how important options are to families across the state and reaffirms that all children should have access to the highest quality education possible."

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/southdakota

