CENTEGIX and Singlewire Software Partner to Expand CrisisAlert™ Incident Communication Capabilities for K12

CrisisAlert™ badge and Singlewire's InformaCast® platform empower districts to leverage existing investments to better respond to, notify, and manage emergency incidents

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX , the leader in incident response solutions, and Singlewire Software , a leading mass notification technology developer, announced today a strategic partnership to enhance CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert™ system through Singlewire Software's award-winning InformaCast ® system. The partnership extends the CrisisAlert system with additional mass communication capabilities to maximize school safety and optimize emergency response. Districts will have the ability to communicate alerts through all InformaCast connected devices to optimize emergency response.

(PRNewsfoto/CENTEGIX) (PRNewswire)

InformaCast is a powerful mass notification and critical event management software that reaches people via on-premises and mobile devices when emergencies strike, to help manage crisis situations efficiently. By leveraging Informacast, CrisisAlert platform notifications can be sent to all devices that the district has integrated through InformaCast. This includes full campus audio and visual notifications, which are crucial in emergency situations as these features can notify staff of any threat on campus immediately and discretely with instructions and next steps. This helps ensure that teachers, faculty, and staff will receive an alert from every available device and creates a better chance of minimizing the impact of an incident.

This partnership brings together innovative technologies integral to fostering a culture of safety that enables a focus on learning.

"The strong alignment between our CrisisAlert technology and Singlewire Software's InformaCast platform makes this partnership ideal for providing schools with reliable notification systems through every available communication method to ensure staff and students are immediately notified of an emergency," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "By joining forces, we have the ability to help schools turn their safety plans into action by creating efficient and effective responses to any crisis scenario."

CENTEGIX's innovative, award-winning CrisisAlert solution equips teachers and staff with the fastest and easiest way to call for help in any emergency—from the everyday to the extreme. The wearable, lightweight badge with a single, recessed panic button ensures that all school staff have an immediate, discreet and easy way to call for help from anywhere on campus, without requiring an app or smartphone. CrisisAlert does not require alterations to physical structures or electrical wiring and integrates seamlessly into a school's existing systems. CrisisAlert is unique in its ability to deliver precise alert location, immediate audio and visual incident notifications for campus-wide incidents, full campus coverage, and 100% user adoption–built on a private network and without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular.

"School safety challenges continue to evolve and we are always looking for ways to provide powerful and effective solutions that keep teachers and students safe," said Paul Shain, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "With Centegix CrisisAlert badges tied to our InformaCast software, school staff can request assistance the moment they need it and alert the right people who will be able to assist."

To learn more about CENTEGIX's school safety solution, please visit the website at www.CENTEGIX.com/singlewire .

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit www.singlewire.com/informacast .

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the leader in incident response solutions. Our CrisisAlert™ platform is the fastest and easiest way for staff to call for help in any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX creates safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect people, and leaders nationwide trust our safety solutions to provide peace of mind. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.CENTEGIX.com .

Media Contact:

Sydney Stressman

Zer0 to 5ive for CENTEGIX

sstressman@0to5.com

(609) 238-6663

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CENTEGIX