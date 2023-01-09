Tendit Group Unifies Under Single Name

At Inaugural Tendit Day, America's best-in-class, single-source facility services & thoroughfare company sets path for its future, its people and ongoing growth

DENVER, Jan 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Tendit Group, America's best-in-class, single source facility services & thoroughfare company officially unified under a single name – an effort that has been in the making since 2019. It did so by mounting the first official Tendit Day, a company-wide gathering at the Denver Performing Arts Complex's Seawell Ballroom.

"Today and for the first time, in name, in service promise and in our commitment to our people, we come together under a single banner: Tendit Group," said Tendit Group CEO Alejandra Harvey-Oliver. "We are engaged in a partnership with our clients to deliver a set of services that solve critical problems and seize opportunities at the intersection of client facilities, streets and thoroughfares. As Tendit Group, we are set to change the way people think about the impact and meaning of the hard work we do that measurably and visibly impacts the beauty, productivity and safety of their communities. Together 'We Tendit.'"

Tendit Group launches with seven services as follows:

Asphalt and Concrete Paving

Landscaping

Pressure Washing

Window Cleaning

Snow Removal

Thoroughfare/Highway Striping

Street and Thoroughfare Sweeping

Having acquired market-leading, longest-tenured companies such as American Striping, Apex Paving Services, Bob Popp Building Services, Emerald Isle Landscaping and Top Gun Pressure Washing in Denver, Zoneez in Phoenix and Birrell Services in Salt Lake City, the Tendit Group has spent the last year retooling its operations, culture and brand that has culminated in today's moment of unification. Crucial to this effort is Tendit Group's intentional approach that maintains the heart of each organization, magnifying it in ways that lead to stronger performance, client service, recruitment and retention even as it cross-pollinates best practices.

"This has been a process of taking a series of like-minded, well-matched companies dogged in their pursuit of getting the job done at any hour of any day, carefully preserving their human capital and collaborating to build the Tendit Group," said Harvey-Oliver. "But we're not stopping here. As we mark today, we are actively pursuing other values-consistent providers in the Rocky Mountain West who want to be a part of a growing and evolving leader in facilities and thoroughfare services."

At launch, Tendit Group's footprint, which originated in Denver, now spans Utah and Arizona. The company seeks expansion beyond the Mountain West, and has recently hired Sam Pope, Head of M&A, formerly with Vail Resorts and New Harbor Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm, to guide and facilitate its acquisition approach.

Tendit Day is set to be an annual event that marks the ongoing expansion and trajectory of the Tendit Group. To find out more about Tendit Group, visit https://tenditgroup.com.

About Tendit Group

Denver-based Tendit Group (https://tenditgroup.com) is America's best-in-class, single source facilities and thoroughfare services company. Launched in 2019, Tendit Group seeks to change the way its clients view how its services can impact the beauty, productivity and safety of the communities they serve. With seven areas of focus – asphalt and paving, landscaping, pressure washing, snow removal, street and thoroughfare striping, street and thoroughfare sweeping and window cleaning – the company currently serves a diverse set of clients in Arizona, Colorado and Utah. Tendit Group is an Osceola Capital (https://osceola.com) portfolio company, a Tampa-based private equity firm.

