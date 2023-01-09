CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind The Gap Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention The Gap, Inc. ("The Gap") (NYSE: GPS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between November 24, 2021 and July 11, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in The Gap, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against The Gap includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY, the Company's size-inclusivity campaign, which were adversely impacting Old Navy's margins and financial results; (2) contrary to the Company's statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were adversely affecting the Company's operations; and as a result (3) the Company's statements during the class period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.

DEADLINE: February 3, 2023

Aggrieved The Gap investors only have until February 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

