Boston Hemp Inc. is proud to announce the release of our newest product: THCA wax

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp and cannabis plants. It has a variety of potential health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.

Boston Hemp Inc. is pleased to announce the release of THCA wax.

Our THCA wax is made using the highest quality hemp, carefully sourced from local farms in Vermont. It is extracted using state-of-the-art techniques to preserve the purity and potency of the THCA.

THCA wax can be used in a variety of ways, including vaporizing, dabbing, and adding to edibles. It is a versatile and convenient way to consume THCA and experience its potential benefits.

We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality hemp products on the market. Our THCA wax is no exception – it is lab-tested for purity and potency to ensure that our customers are getting a product that they can trust.

"We are excited to offer this new product to our customers and are confident that it will become a popular choice for those looking to incorporate the potential benefits of THCA into their wellness routine" said Brandon Gadles CEO at Boston Hemp Inc. "It's fantastic to give customers a chance to get the possible benefits and relief they deserve across the nation at an affordable price from hemp as opposed visiting high priced dispensaries and waiting in long lines" he added.

Boston Hemp Inc. is the Nation's leading provider of premium hemp products including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles. They are known for their wide array of stoner cannabinoids used in their products. These include D8, HHC, THC0, THCA and PHC. Their products are available for purchase at their dispensary located in Hanover, Massachusetts or on-line at www.BostonHempInc.com. Wholesale inquiries can be made to Kevin Coyle at 1-508-846-6628

