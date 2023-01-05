REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program: Female leadership reigns as new executive director Kaitlyn Siewert leads expansion into dedicated services for Veterans, displaced youth, seniors and individuals in recovery

FALLBROOK, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The REINS board of directors announces today that Kaitlyn Siewert will succeed Debbie Shinner as the Executive Director of REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.

Dedicating her career to serving the disabled community, Siewert brings twenty years of experience as a Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor, Program Director at REINS , and PATH International California State Chair. Combined with her bachelor's degree in kinesiology from California State University San Marcos, master's in business administration from National University, and deep knowledge and passion for the equine-assisted services industry, she is well-positioned to help further advance the mission of REINS; an organization that has been changing lives for almost 40 years.

Most recently in her role as Program Director, Siewert led the organization to receiving PATH International's Premier Accreditation status. Only granted to PATH's top Therapeutic Riding centers worldwide, this achievement signifies that REINS adheres to the absolute highest standards of safety and excellence. Siewert has also been spearheading the REINS expansion into Equine Assisted Services for Veterans, displaced youth, seniors and individuals in recovery. With the generous support of the Donegan Burns Foundation, the expansion is fully underway.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kaitlyn as our new Executive Director," says Board President, Jim Betz "She brings substantial experience, enthusiasm, and innovation to the organization. With the recent expansion of programming, we have already seen her vision, dedication and passion come to life. On behalf of the entire board, we support Kaitlyn wholeheartedly and look forward to a successful year ahead."

"Kaitlyn will bring a wealth of expertise and passion to REINS, and I am delighted to hand the reins [wink] over to someone with her knowledge, experience, heart and deep commitment to this organization," said REINS Executive Director Debbie Shinner. "I have no doubt that REINS will be in capable hands under her leadership."

Siewert officially began her new role January 1, 2023 and is managing all day-to-day operations and overseeing all programming and development. Shinner will continue to be an ambassador for REINS, and celebrations of her work and extraordinary contribution to REINS and the entire community will continue throughout the year.

About REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program:

REINS (Riding Emphasizing Individual Needs and Strengths) Therapeutic Horsemanship Program is a 501(c)(3) non-profit located in Fallbrook, California. Our mission is to support the physical, mental and emotional health of disabled children and adults with equine-assisted activities. REINS was founded in 1984 and is a PATH International Premier Accredited Center.

To learn more about REINS, visit reinsprogram.org

