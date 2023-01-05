New state report shows injured workers rate Pinnacol highest performing workers' comp carrier in the state

This is the 8th consecutive year Pinnacol has exceeded the scores of other carriers operating in Colorado

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly-released survey results from the Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation (DOWC) show Pinnacol Assurance is again the highest performing workers' compensation carrier in the state, among major carriers. In the state's most recent report, Pinnacol scored 4.1 on a 5-point scale based on feedback from injured workers. This is the 8th consecutive year Pinnacol took the top spot, scoring well above other large private corporate carriers.

All workers with reported workers' comp claims in the state receive the DOWC survey 30 days after their claim closes. The survey asks workers to rate their experience with their care and customer service.

"Pinnacol's culture of caring is what sets us apart from other carriers in the state," said Pinnacol President and CEO John O'Donnell. "We are committed to Colorado workers and businesses, and it shows in these scores. We understand that, sometimes, workers meet us on one of the worst days of their life, and we take providing empathetic, effective, efficient care of them as our most important role in the state."

Pinnacol also conducts its own surveys of injured workers with claims to ensure the organization is meeting its service goals. Pinnacol's 2021 Injured Worker Net Promoter score (a measure of satisfaction and loyalty) among injured workers was 68, far exceeding the average NPS score of 35 for the insurance industry.

About Pinnacol

Pinnacol Assurance is Colorado's largest workers' compensation insurance carrier. We operate as a mutual insurance company, providing caring coverage for nearly 1 million workers in the state. We focus on saving our customers money through careful rate-setting, general dividends and our award-winning safety programs. You can see our care for Colorado at work through our grantmaking, scholarships, volunteerism and award-winning apprenticeship program and through our championing of diversity, equity and inclusion. Learn more at Pinnacol.com .



