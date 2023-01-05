KEKE PALMER WEARS LORRAINE WEST FOR 'BLACK IS BRILLIANT' WITH RAD AND DE BEERS GROUP AT THE 2023 NEW YORK FILM CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS

KEKE PALMER WEARS LORRAINE WEST FOR 'BLACK IS BRILLIANT' WITH RAD AND DE BEERS GROUP AT THE 2023 NEW YORK FILM CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keke Palmer wore earrings, a choker, and rings by Lorraine West featuring ethically and sustainably sourced natural diamonds from Botswana for RAD x De Beers Group's #BlackIsBrilliant campaign at 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 4, 2023 in New York, New York.

Dia Dipasupil for Getty Images (PRNewswire)

WHAT & WHY:

With #BlackIsBrilliant, De Beers Group provides a platform for Black designers to create one-of-a-kind pieces with natural diamonds from Botswana, with an emphasis on the Red Carpet as a powerful forum for communication and visibility in amplifying Black voices and talent.

De Beers Group teamed with RAD (Red carpet Advocacy) , taking RAD's established, purpose-driven approach of pairing talent and brands to use their platforms in advocating for causes at global events as a way to promote social progress and positive shifts in culture.

De Beers Group is deeply committed to creating a positive, lasting impact that will endure well beyond the discovery of its last diamond.

JEWELRY DESCRIPTION:

Keke Palmer wore the Abstract Baby's Breath Vine Crescent Earring and Vine Crawler Earring in 18k Rose Gold with ethically and sustainably sourced natural diamonds from Botswana, the Shooting Star Choker in 18k Rose Gold with 18k White Gold Hinge with ethically and sustainably sourced natural diamonds from Botswana, and the Slither Rings in 18k Rose Gold with ethically and sustainably sourced natural diamonds from Botswana for a combined 12.54 total carat weight of De Beers natural diamonds.

HOW THIS PIECE GIVES BACK:

In support of Keke's advocacy of Black creative talent, a $25,000 donation will be made to a charity of her choice.

ABOUT LORRAINE WEST:

Lorraine West has always had an affinity for creating original art. As a wife, mother and artisan, her handcrafted contemporary and fine jewelry pieces are inspired by love and a passion for connecting with people on an intuitive and authentic level. Not only are her elegant pieces striking, but you feel them; they're designed to reflect your own inner beauty and power.

As a self-taught craftswoman, Lorraine pays homage to her Caribbean roots mixing bold and minimalists design sensibilities. Working with her hands comes naturally, thanks to her mother, a baker and her father, a carpenter. Welding and manipulating precious metals is what heals her soul. It's more than a technique; it's a spiritual process that's poured into every design and is evidenced by jewelry that is as much high-end art as it is high fashion. Her symbolic and geometric designs have not only been seen on stars from Zendaya to Beyoncé, but also on countless everyday people who are drawn to the excellence of her craft.

Lorraine graduated from Fashion Institute of Technology with a BFA in Illustration and lives in Brooklyn with her son and husband, who both continue to support her handcrafted creations, all made with Love.

Dia Dipasupil for Getty Images (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE De Beers Group