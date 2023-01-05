CORE Foodservice Acquires TTS Marketing, Creating Canada's Leading Foodservice Agency

Acosta Subsidiary Expands its North American Market Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Foodservice announced today that it has acquired Quebec-based TTS Marketing & Sales, Ltd., eastern Canada's leading foodservice sales agency with footholds in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. CORE Foodservice, part of the Acosta group of companies, is the industry leader in North America and is strengthening its organization via this acquisition to better support current and future clients and customers across the continent.

Travis King, President of CORE Foodservice, North America (PRNewswire)

"We have had a strong presence in Canada and know it is a different marketplace. By bringing together our two culturally aligned organizations, we're establishing Canada's largest and most preeminent foodservice agency with deep relationships and understanding of the local markets," said Travis King, president of CORE Foodservice, North America. "Additionally, we are leveraging the systems, processes, and tools utilized by the broader CORE Foodservice team to provide our partners with consistent and best-in-class execution throughout North America."

With the TTS acquisition, CORE now offers the same national profile and benefits in the $95 billion Canadian foodservice market as it does in the U.S., enabling CORE's clients to go to market more simply, efficiently, and consistently across Canada and all of North America. CORE's Canada division is fully inclusive of CORE's unique and winning vision and approach, as well as its best-in-class sales, marketing, and culinary resources across the North American foodservice marketplace.

"We are exceptionally pleased to add TTS to our CORE Foodservice organization as Acosta continues to strategically invest in capabilities that will grow our clients' businesses," said Brian Wynne, CEO, Acosta. "CORE is better positioned than anyone to meet the unique needs of the Canadian market and is aligned with where the industry is headed for the leading manufacturers, brands, operators, and distributors across North America."

The leadership and associate teams for CORE Foodservice and TTS Marketing & Sales will remain in place as part of CORE's Canadian division.

"As TTS celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, it is exciting for our team to become part of this newly expanded and leading Canadian foodservice agency," said Jim Gray, president of TTS Marketing & Sales. "We are confident that joining CORE will enhance our shared vision of providing unmatched execution for our clients and customers. We plan to integrate our organizations quickly and seamlessly, creating the most robust agency selling team in the Canadian market.

Visit www.acosta.com/news for more news and information.

About CORE Foodservice

CORE Foodservice is a re-imagined, best-in-class North American agency focused on providing solutions for the foodservice industry's new operating environment. As one of the most progressive foodservice sales agencies, CORE Foodservice brings together industry-leading capabilities from both Acosta and CORE Foodservice, creating a strategically resourced organization designed to meet the requirements of new customer behaviors and expectations. For more information, please visit https://corefoodservice.com

About TTS

The focus of TTS Marketing has always been on people – whether it's our partners, customers or employees. We pride ourselves on integrity, innovation, and versatility while working with all partners to provide a systematic, consultative selling approach. We strive to maintain the highest standards of customer and sales service. Our team of Sales professionals are always ready to serve as we become your Food Service solution in Eastern Canada. For more information, visit us at https://www.ttsmarketing.ca/

About Acosta

Acosta's suite of progressive, commerce-centric solutions enables today's biggest brands, retailers and foodservice providers to win in the modern marketplace. Since 1927, Acosta has developed trusted relationships and unmatched scale. In a complex and fast-evolving omnichannel world, Acosta's network of companies allows us to connect with shoppers wherever they are. Through data-backed growth strategies and exceptional customer experiences, we are connecting tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit https://www.acosta.com

www.acosta.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acosta