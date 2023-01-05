Bodkin Design & Engineering to Demonstrate The Monarch II Low-Cost Multispectral Camera At SPIE Photonics West

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodkin Design & Engineering is introducing the Monarch II, a low-cost multispectral camera, to the American Market. Unispectral's Monarch II is the newest and most affordable multispectral option available. Weighing only 30 grams, it can be operated from a smartphone or PC. Suitable for a variety of applications including agriculture, medical, food sorting, and industrial inspection. This sensor is the perfect addition for organizations looking for an embedded spectral solution.

The Monarch II is a near-infrared camera integrated with Unispectral's proprietary tunable Fabry–Pérot filter. This small multispectral imager has a spectral range of 690-935nm and a field of view of 31.5° x 25.5°. There are up to 10 spectral bands that can be customized to the needs of the application. It is available as an OEM board-level module or in a developer's kit including a protective case, and SDK with DLL, API, and GUI.

These sensors have onboard processing and quick connectivity that can integrate seamlessly with machine control systems, robotics, and manufacturing lines. The small size allows it to be easily attached to various devices including microscopes, UAVs, and industrial equipment. Available options include tripod and smartphone mounts, and perClass Mira software, which classifies and identifies different materials by their spectrum. Spectral data-cubes can be displayed on a Windows PC, Linux, or smartphone for further analysis.

Bodkin Design & Engineering will be exhibiting the Monarch II at SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco from January 30th to February 2nd. Please stop by our booth #156 for a demo and to see our full line of spectral imaging products!

