2023 PGT® Season To Award $1,250,000 To Players, Culminating with PGT Championship $1,000,000 Freeroll

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PokerGO Tour® (PGT®) is doubling down for its season-ending event and offering a $1,000,000 prize pool for the 2023 PGT Championship.

The top 40 ranked players on the PGT will earn a seat to the 2023 PGT Championship as well as a select group of "Dream Seat" winners. The Dream Seats, awarded via special events and promotions, grant players exclusive entry to compete in the PGT Championship inside the iconic PokerGO Studio.

Qualifying players will begin the PGT Championship with starting chip stacks based on leaderboard points earned throughout the season and no fewer than 100 big blinds. The player who finishes the 2023 PGT season with the most leaderboard points will be named PGT Player of the Year and awarded a $50,000 prize.

"The PGT is committed to growing the game at the highest levels and celebrating the best players in the world," said Mori Eskandani, President of PokerGO®. "Not only will the PGT Championship see the game's best players and brightest stars compete for a $1,000,000 prize pool, but it will provide an exclusive group of PGT Championship Dream Seat winners with an opportunity of a lifetime to compete in one of poker's most prestigious events."

In addition to the $1,000,000 PGT Championship prize pool and $50,000 season-long leaderboard prize, series leaderboard bonuses of $50,000 will be awarded for each of the PokerGO Cup, U.S. Poker Open, and Poker Masters, and $25,000 for each of the PGT Mixed Games and PGT PLO Series. In total, the PGT is offering $1,250,000 in additional prize money to players.

The 2023 PGT season begins on January 11 with the PokerGO Cup. The full schedule of 2023 PGT events can be found at PGT.com/schedule .

