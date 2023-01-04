TradeStation® Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Group, Inc. (TradeStation), which through its operating subsidiaries provides award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage services for trading stocks, ETFs, options, futures and cryptocurrencies, is celebrating its 40th anniversary as an innovative fintech company known for its reliable, multi-asset trading platform. Founded in 1982, TradeStation aims to offer the ultimate trading experience.

TradeStation Logo (PRNewswire)

TradeStation, which started as a software development company in South Florida in 1982, has built a strong reputation as an award-winning provider of trading tools and platforms for active traders, self-directed investors, and institutions. The company has been a trusted resource throughout its four-decade history, with its growth driven by offering innovative new products and insightful educational content designed to help sophisticated traders.

"TradeStation has successfully navigated the past 40 years by putting traders first and constantly evolving with the financial markets to bring solutions to our customers," said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc. "Guiding this firm and our customers has been a privilege, and we look forward to many more decades of supporting traders as they navigate through all types of market events."

In addition to offering its platforms and API technology for customers to buy, sell and trade stocks and ETFs, TradeStation also offers advanced platforms and tools for customers who want to speculate on price fluctuations by trading derivative products like commodity futures and options. TradeStation has witnessed a significant uptick in futures and options volume in 2022, which it attributes to the trading opportunities created by ongoing market volatility. Over the past several years, TradeStation was an early adopter of CME Group's innovative products, including Micro Treasury Yield Futures, Micro Crude Oil Contracts, Ether Futures, Micro E-mini, Futures, Gold, Natural Gas, and more.

The company launched TradeStation Crypto in 2019 to provide its customers access to the cryptocurrency markets. In a world of heightened uncertainty and evolving crypto regulation, TradeStation Crypto considers the safety of its customers' crypto assets to be of utmost importance. TradeStation Crypto uses hot, warm, and cold wallet solutions provided by a third-party custodian combined with TradeStation Crypto's operational controls, risk management and cybersecurity practices to manage assets between hot/warm and cold storage.

TradeStation is also committed to making a positive impact in its community through philanthropic initiatives and its efforts to advance financial literacy and inclusion. In 2022, the company donated $50,000 to Miami Dade College Foundation, Inc. in support of Miami Dade College's Student Managed Investment Fund, giving students access to TradeStation's educational and investing resources. The company sponsors local organizations and community events, such as the Pierre Toussaint Leadership and Learning Center and the Black Professional Network's Juneteenth Freedom Ball.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide innovative fintech decision-support analysis and order-placement tools that support self-directed traders and investors in their journey to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders. In April 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull , an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TradeStation Group, Inc.