GENESCO INC. TO PRESENT AT 2023 ICR CONFERENCE ON JANUARY 10, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that its management team will present at the 2023 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A webcast of the fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) and may be accessed through Genesco's investor relations page at www.genesco.com.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,400 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.schuh.ie, www.schuh.eu, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. Genesco is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and the Company's environmental, social and governance stewardship. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

