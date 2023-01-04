AVL MOBILITY ACCELERATES GROUND, AIR AND SPACE TECHNOLOGY

Northrop Grumman Lunar Terrain Vehicle Concept and Eviation Electric Aircraft Highlighted at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL , a technology mobility pioneer since 1948, is now rising from the ground to technologies in air and space, as demonstrated at a press conference today at the Consumer Electronics Show. Partners Northrop Grumman and Eviation highlighted some of their latest air and space technologies developed jointly with AVL.

"For years AVL has been leading the charge in automotive and ground mobility," said Stephan Tarnutzer, President of AVL Mobility Technologies, Inc. "What we are learning with our projects in air and space is pushing the envelope even further. Imagine the energy needed to power an aircraft during takeoff or the thermal management needed to optimize a battery system in the extreme climate of outer space. AVL is able to take these extreme use cases and apply the lessons learned to other mobility sectors, which in turn leads to new applications and more efficient solutions."

At the press conference, former astronaut Rick Mastracchio, director of business development at Northrop Grumman, highlighted Northrop Grumman's Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) concept. The LTV, part of NASA's Artemeis program to return astronauts to the moon, will be an essential vehicle to transport astronauts and experiments on the lunar surface. AVL is supporting electric vehicle design and autonomy systems for Northrup Grumman's LTV concept, which is on display in Booth #7401.

"Our vehicle design will offer sustainable, flexible, and affordable logistics support for enhanced human and robotic exploration of the lunar surface and, ultimately, Mars," said Mastracchio. "Our partnership with AVL will help deliver lunar mobility for future generations."

Eviation Aircraft demonstrated the future of aviation in September 2022 with the first flight of Alice, an all-electric commuter eCTOL (electric conventional take-off and landing) aircraft. Alice is a catalyst to restoring short-haul flights, which have historically contributed more carbon emissions than long-haul flights. Alice is positioned to enable regional air travel that is carbon-free and economically viable.

"Electric conventional take-off and landing aircraft, like Eviation's Alice, represent the most promising sector of advanced air mobility. The Alice, designed from scratch around the requirements of electric propulsion, is leading the shift towards carbon-free, cost-effective, and convenient air travel," said Gregory Davis, President and CEO of Eviation. We value AVL's contributions to the energy storage systems for the first flight of Alice as we lead the industry into the electric age of aviation and usher in a new era of environmental sustainability."

With more than 10,700 employees, AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies for a greener, safer and better world of mobility.

From ideation phase to serial production, the company covers vehicle architectures and platform solutions including the impact of new propulsion systems and energy carriers. As a global technology provider, AVL's offerings range from simulation, virtualization and test automation for product development to ADAS/AD and vehicle software. The company combines state-of-the-art and highly scalable IT, software and technology solutions with its application know-how, thereby offering customers extensive tools in areas such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity or Embedded Systems.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts at more than 90 locations and with 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is supporting customers in their mobility ambitions. AVL Michigan Holding Corporation is headquartered in Plymouth, MI, and has additional locations in Plymouth, Ann Arbor, MI, and Lake Forest, CA.

