Vuzix to Showcase at CES 2023 One of the Industry's Broadest and Most Competitive Lines of AR Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to showcase a robust lineup of smart glasses at this year's Consumer Electronics Show being held in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to displaying its new CES 2023 Innovation Awards winning Vuzix Ultralite™ AR smart glasses OEM design, which uses Vuzix' industry leading waveguides and the latest microLED displays, Vuzix will be demonstrating its M-Series, Vuzix Blade 2™ and Vuzix Shield™ AR smart glasses at its booth (#16991 in the Center Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center).

Vuzix will be showcasing its entire line of AR smart glasses at CES, and providing select access to its CES 2023 Innovation Awards winning Vuzix Ultralite™ AR smart glasses OEM platform (PRNewswire)

Demonstrations at the Vuzix booth, which are highlighted in a new blog available here, will include:

Using a Vuzix accessory adaptor and a compatible infrared camera, including FLIR cameras, Vuzix M-Series AR smart glasses will allow visitors to see in the infrared spectrum, giving them a heads-up display of what's normally hidden from view. Infrared video can also be broadcast over Zoom to enable team inspections.

Using Vuzix Blade 2 AR smart glasses, visitors will be put in charge of solving a real-life industrial challenge, the resetting of an electric power station, using on-glasses video and a set of work instructions.

Using Vuzix Shield AR smart glasses, visitors will be put in the role of a quality check inspector checking one of the most beautiful bikes ever, a real MV Agusta Superveloce 800 1 , to perform a scan for equipment recalls.

Using Teamviewer Frontline software running on Vuzix M400 AR smart glasses, visitors will be able to explore how major distribution centers drive efficiency improvements every day.

Finally, as part of its OEM offerings, Vuzix will be showcasing the 2023 CES award winning, sleek, AR smart glasses reference design called Vuzix Ultralite. Offering fully customizable form factors, optics and more, Vuzix OEM solutions produce smart glasses and components that are miles ahead of the pack to support the worldwide adoption of AR.

"We keep expanding and improving the competitiveness of our smart glasses family of products. We enter 2023 with the strongest product lineup in our history, one that continues to attract an expanding number of blue chip customers across a wide range of industry verticals," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We intend to remain focused on offering solutions that increase worker productivity, interactivity and safety while reducing errors and improving our carbon footprint."

Interested parties who want to see the current range of industry leading Vuzix AR smart glasses and solutions can visit its booth during the show.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 274 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

1 MV Agusta is a trademark of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

