Lutron Introduces the Diva Smart Dimmer in Additional Colors, and an All-New Accessory Switch, to the Caséta Smart Lighting Control System

The most connected lighting control system now offers more product options.

COOPERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lutron Electronics, the trusted leader in lighting control and automated shading solutions, is announcing the availability of the Diva smart dimmer in six colors, and a new Claro accessory smart switch, to the Caséta portfolio of products.

"We are excited to announce the availability of additional Caséta products to give homeowners and installers more style and control options," said Matt Swatsky, Vice-President, Residential Connected Home Business at Lutron. "The new Diva smart dimmer and Claro smart switch are now both available in six colors, including white, black, gray, brown, ivory and light almond. While all Caséta smart lighting controls will continue to offer wireless, multi-location control using the Pico smart remote, the Claro smart accessory switch will provide a wired option for multi-location control with the Diva smart dimmer and Claro smart switch."

The Diva smart dimmer and Claro smart switch are available in white at Home Depot stores, on HomeDepot.com, and at electrical, audio/visual, and security distributors. All color options, and the Claro smart accessory switch, are available at HomeDepot.com as well as online at electrical, audio/visual, and security distributors.

America's #1 dimmer is stylish and smart.

The Diva smart dimmer combines the distinctive look and simple user experience of the popular Lutron Diva design with the Caséta smart advantage. The new smart dimmer adds precise dimming control with a soft-glow light bar and preset functionality to set the perfect mood at any time. Diva smart dimmers also match your paddle-style dimmers and switches, and work with existing wiring (no neutral required) to expand the opportunity for smart lighting in any home, of any age. Add the Caséta smart hub to unlock powerful smart features, control, comfort, and peace of mind.

More color options available for the Diva smart dimmer.

The Diva smart dimmer and Claro smart switch come in a wide range of colors to match any decor. With six color options to choose from (white, black, brown, gray, light almond, and ivory), finding just the right look for your home has never been easier. These additions to the Caséta family offer simplicity, style, and customization to ensure the best lighting experience for every homeowner.

Claro smart accessory switch offers multi-location control.

The Claro smart accessory switch gives homeowners and lighting professionals another option for adding wired, 3-way or multi-location control in up to 10 additional locations. This new accessory switch works with a Diva smart dimmer or Claro smart switch and extends control capabilities to an additional point of control—all with no impact on the Caséta smart hub device count. The intuitive paddle-style design seamlessly matches the look and feel of the Diva smart dimmer and Claro smart switch for a consistent look throughout the home.

About Lutron Electronics (www.lutron.com):

Founded in 1961, Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home, to lighting management systems for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 energy-saving products, sold in more than 100 countries. In the US alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year. The company's early inventions – including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron's founder, Joel Spira – are now at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

