GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ Becomes World's Most Awarded Solar Shingle

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ , the world's first nailable solar shingle, has received more than 30 honors and awards since its introduction one year ago to become the world's most awarded solar shingle. The two most recent awards and honors,TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 and Popular Science's Best of What's New 2022 , capped a successful introductory year for Timberline Solar™. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, introduced Timberline Solar™ in January 2022. The innovative solar roof was developed and is produced at the company's R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

"I believe that we have the most innovative residential solar product on the market today—a solar roof that is reliable, attractive, durable and easy to install—and these awards recognize the groundbreaking work our team has done," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "The most important feedback we've received, though, has been from the customers who are trusting us with their homes and the roofers that are installing Timberline Solar™ every day across the country. It has been an amazing first year, and the best is yet to come."

The Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES) boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. It is the first product to achieve UL's 7103 certification, which certifies that GAF Energy's product meets UL's rigorous electrical, building, and safety standards as a roofing product and a solar energy product—the first of its kind to be recognized as both.

In addition to the TIME and Popular Science honors, Timberline Solar™ has received dozens of other awards and honors, including from CES, Fast Company, Green Builder Media, Good Housekeeping, Roofing Contractor, the National Association of Home Builders, and Best in Biz. To meet customer demand, GAF Energy is significantly increasing its Timberline Solar™ manufacturing capacity with the construction of a new 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas.

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , and an NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

