Cardinal Health to Announce Second-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2023 on February 2

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release second-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2023 on February 2, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cardinal Health) (PRNewswire)

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, visit Cardinal Health's Investor Relations page. No access code is required. Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations page for 12 months.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Media: Erich Timmerman

(614) 757-8231

Erich.Timmerman@cardinalhealth.com



Investors: Kevin Moran

(614) 757-7942

Kevin.Moran@cardinalhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cardinal Health