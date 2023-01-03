2023 LG GRAM LINEUP OFFERS MORE STYLISH YET POWERFUL USER EXPERIENCE

Featuring Brand-new OLED Models, Expanded Portfolio of Ultra-lightweight LG gram Laptops Is Designed to Meet the Diverse Needs of Today's Consumers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is introducing an expanded LG gram lineup, which offers more diversity than ever thanks to the arrival of the exciting, new gram Ultraslim and gram Style, at CES 2023. LG gram continues to provide both power and portability, packing premium specs into sleek, ultra-lightweight form factors delivering take-anywhere convenience and exceptional user experiences.

LG gram Ultraslim

Headlining the LG gram showcase at CES 2023 is the brand-new LG gram Ultraslim (model 15Z90RT), the thinnest gram model yet. A laptop designed for users seeking supreme portability, the Ultraslim has an ultra-light weight of just 998 grams and a depth (when closed) of only 10.99 millimeters; around the same thickness of a smartphone or notepad. Even though it is the most svelte gram in the 2023 lineup, the 15Z90RT still supplies impressive image quality and processing power, packing a 15.6-inch OLED display with Anti-glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating and Intel®'s 13th Gen Raptor Lake chip with Performance Cores (P-Cores). Further enhancing the excellent portability of the new model is the inclusion of an ultra-compact adapter. 1

LG gram Style

LG gram Style laptops, offered in 16- and 14-inch versions (models 16Z90RS and 14Z90RS) have been created for people who love to express their unique style wherever they go. Both gram Style models sport an elegant glass design that makes each of the available color options shine and shift dynamically; moving and changing depending on the light and angle. The focus on design continues inside the new grams where a 'hidden' haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting illuminates at the user's touch.

Despite the attention to aesthetics, LG gram Style laptops deliver far more than just good looks. Each has a 16:10, OLED Anti-Glare Low Reflection display with a high refresh rate, and features an Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU and a Gen4 NVMe™ solid-state drive (SSD). Like all other models in the diverse 2023 gram lineup, the 16Z90RS and 14Z90RS support Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity, and offer atmospheric audio with Dolby Atmos, which is new to LG gram this year.

Along with the new-for-2023 Ultraslim and Style, this year's lineup features new gram 17, 16, 15 and 14 laptops (models 17Z90R, 16Z90R, 15Z90R and 14Z90R); each providing the brand's signature combination of strong performance and light, compact design. Great for productivity and entertainment, the latest 17- and 16-inch grams are equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce™ RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU, Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake P - Core CPU, and a Gen4 NVMe™ SSD. Each of the new models weighs in at less than 1.45 kilograms – despite having a large battery2 that can handle more than 20 hours of video playback on a single charge3 – and comes with the same conveniently compact adapter included with the gram Ultraslim.

LG's newest grams also boast superb picture quality, with all models employing an IPS panel with anti-glare coating. New for this year, variable refresh rate (VRR)4 support will enable LG gram users to enjoy seamless, tear- and stutter-free graphics when gaming, while the arrival of Dolby Atmos will deliver immersive audio that helps bring movies, music and games to life.

LG gram 2-in-1 and +view for LG gram also welcome upgraded models for 2023. The new 2-in-1, which comes in 16- and 14-inch sizes (models 16T90R and 14T90R), gives users the freedom to switch from laptop to tablet, or vice versa, whenever they choose. Along with its 4-way super-slim bezel design and sturdy yet slim aluminum frame, the latest 'convertible' gram boasts a suite of pre-installed notetaking and drawing applications optimized for use with the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0). Meanwhile, LG's portable monitor, +view for LG gram (model 16MR70) lets users double their screen real estate and enjoy easier multitasking wherever they go. Enhanced for the new year, the latest version of LG's portable screen solution features dual USB Type-C™ ports, enabling users to connect to two devices simultaneously and enjoy the convenience of two-way power delivery.

"Welcoming the arrival of the brand-new gram Ultraslim and gram Style, the 2023 LG gram lineup gets even more diverse," said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "A leading brand in the ultra-lightweight laptop market for the last decade, LG gram will continue to introduce new form factors to meet the changing needs and tastes of consumers worldwide."

Visitors to CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8 can experience the latest LG gram products at LG's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center). The new LG gram lineup will be launching globally starting from next month, with U.S. pricing and availability being announced at a later date.5

Specifications:



LG gram Ultraslim (15Z90RT) LG gram Style (16Z90RS) LG gram Style (14Z90RS) LG gram 2-in-1 (16T90R) LG gram 2-in-1 (14T90R) Display Size 15.6-inch 16-inch 14-inch 16-inch 14-inch LCD FHD (1,920 x 1,080) OLED WQXGA+ (3,200 x 2,000) OLED WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,

Corning® Gorilla Glass® Victus® WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS Display, Corning® Gorilla Glass® Victus® Brightness (Typ.) 400nit 400nit 400nit 350nit 350nit Refresh Rate 60Hz 120Hz 90Hz 60Hz 60Hz Weight 998g 1,230g 999g 1,480g 1,250g Size 356.0 x

227.45 x

10.99 -12.55mm 355.1 x 241.3

x 15.9mm 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95mm 314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm Battery 60Wh 80Wh 72Wh 80Wh 72Wh CPU Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Speakers 2.0W x 2 3.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 Durability MIL-810H Military Standard I/O Port 2x Type C (TBT4, PD), 1x Type C (PD), H/P 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.1,

Micro SD, H/P 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2, Micro SD, H/P Software LG Smart Assistant LG Glance by Mirametrix® PCmover Professional, OLED Care LG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional LG Smart Assistant LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional, Wacom notes, Bamboo Paper LG Pen Settings Webcam FHD IR Camera Accessory - - - LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP) USB-C to HDMI adapter



LG gram 17 (17Z90R) LG gram 16 (16Z90R) LG gram 15 (15Z90R) LG gram 14 (14Z90R) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) IPS Brightness (Typ.) 350nit / 400nit (VRR) Refresh Rate 31-144Hz (VRR), 60Hz (normal) 60Hz 60Hz Weight 1,350g (iGPU) 1,450g (dGPU) 1,199g (iGPU) 1,299g (dGPU) 1,140g 999g Size 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm 356.1 x 222.9 x

17.4mm 312 x 213.9 x

16.8 mm Battery 80Wh (iGPU) 90Wh (dGPU) 80Wh (iGPU) 90Wh (dGPU) 80Wh 72Wh CPU Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Speakers 2.0W x 2 (iGPU),

3.0W x 2 (dGPU) 2.0W x 2 (iGPU),

3.0W x 2 (dGPU) 1.5W x 2 1.5W x 2 Durability MIL-STD-810G I/O Port* 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P Software LG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional Webcam Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor





















1 Ultra-compact adapter is included with 2023 LG gram series sold in select markets. 2 Models 17Z90R and 16Z90R are equipped with a 90Wh battery. 3 Confirmed in testing conducted by LG, display brightness of under 150 nits, wireless-off setting, content played via Microsoft Movies & TV, headphones plugged in. 4 Variable refresh rate (VRR) is supported on models 17Z90R and 16Z90R with GPU option only. 5 Launch dates may differ by model and market.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

