InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile and Trendy Hat (LGT-258)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and easy way to customize or change the appearance of a hat," said an inventor, from North Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the BRIMMING IT BACK. My design also eliminates the need to replace the entire hat if only the brim is stained or worn."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a unique way to change or alter the look of a hat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase and store numerous hats. It also enhances style and it enables the wearer to easily match the hat to a particular outfit. The invention features a versatile and trendy design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear hats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-258, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

