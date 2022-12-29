Skin Laundry Recognized in Comparably's "Best Places to Work" Awards: Top 100 Best CEOs of 2022

CEO Gregg Throgmartin takes a culture-first approach to power brand's ambitious growth goals

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregg Throgmartin, CEO of trailblazing Los Angeles-based skincare company Skin Laundry, was named a Top 100 "Best CEOs of 2022" by Comparably's "Best Places to work" awards. Throgmartin, who joined the company in 2018, puts culture and flexibility before all else to support the brand's ambitious growth goals, with a team that is truly invested in the company and its mission.

Under Throgmartin's leadership, Skin Laundry has moved to a membership-first model and is on track to own and operate 100 clinics around the world by 2024. To support this growth, it is currently hiring full- and part-time employees in existing and new markets, including Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, Houston, New York City, San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area. Unlimited free facials are a major perk of working at Skin Laundry, while other employee benefits include corporate hybrid work, flexible spending accounts and health insurance, paid parental leave and mental health support. Skin Laundry's culture is built on the idea of radical respect and ownership where passionate, humble individuals have a safe space to learn, grow, and make an impact.

"I'm extremely honored to receive this award from Comparably, especially knowing that it was voted on by our team members," says Throgmartin. "Culture is not something one person can take credit for. Our culture is protected and nurtured each day by our outstanding HQ team, clinic managers, and registered nurses. We are all connected by a purpose. We believe we can change people's lives by providing them the most clinically effective treatments at a price that's accessible. With our culture and our relentless pursuit of results, we have a very bright future."

Known for "making laser facials a thing," Skin Laundry has been called "revolutionary" by Forbes, and named one of Fast Company's "Beauty Startups to Watch." Now, as the world's leading provider of laser facials, it has bridged the gap between expensive medical procedures once only available in doctors' offices and affordable, no-downtime treatments delivered in a welcoming California-inspired clinic. Gearing up to celebrate its 10th year of business since opening the doors to its first clinic in 2013 in Santa Monica, the company is on track to nearly double its footprint to 60 clinics across the globe by the end of 2023.

Comparably's 6th Annual list of Best CEOs represents the top-ranked chief executives of 2022 based solely on anonymous employee sentiment ratings provided to Comparably.com over the past year. The list is derived from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies. There were no fees associated with participating in the Comparably Awards, nor was nomination required.

About Skin Laundry

Skin Laundry is a pioneering medical-based company founded on the belief that the technology and science reshaping skincare today should be available and accessible to all. To do this, they reimagined the high-downtime, often painful treatments once only available at the dermatologist's office and, using the most advanced energy-based technology including medical-grade lasers and Thermo Mechanical Action™ resurfacing devices, developed proprietary protocols to perform transformative treatments that are safe for all skin types, virtually painless, and have little to no downtime. Skin Laundry launched its first location in Santa Monica in 2013, and now, with over half a million facials performed to date, it's the world's leading provider of laser facials.

