Aircastle to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on January 12, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that on January 12, 2023, it plans to release its third quarter financial results for the period ended November 30, 2022.

In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 870-4263 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-0790 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name, "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the conclusion of the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 252 aircraft leased to 74 customers located in 45 countries.

Contact:

Aircastle Advisor LLC

Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-203-504-1871

jconnelly@aircastle.com

