SUPERBOOK SPORTS BRINGS ITS LEGENDARY REAL-TIME BETTING ODDS TO OHIO

The Jan. 1 expansion into Ohio establishes the company's seventh market

LAS VEGAS , Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperBook Sports, a highly respected sports wagering company based in Las Vegas, announces its upcoming launch in Ohio on Jan. 1. The launch comes just in time for fans to explore SuperBook's extensive betting menu ahead of some of the biggest events in sports. This Sunday, sports bettors in Ohio can download the SuperBook Sports Ohio app or visit oh.SuperBook.com and start wagering on their favorite sports and teams.

SuperBook Sports Logo (PRNewswire)

As the most recognized sports book operator in Las Vegas since 1986, and home of the world-famous SuperContest paying out more than $33 million since 1998, SuperBook gives Ohio bettors real-time odds they can trust. From lines on pro football to college basketball parlays, the SuperBook team's over 100 years of combined oddsmaking experience is setting the bar high for sports betting in The Buckeye State.

SuperBook will have a variety of unique promotions available in Ohio, including a lucrative sign-up bonus as well as sports-specific and timely offers. In addition, bettors can sign in daily to check out the latest odds boosts.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the official launch of sports betting in The Buckeye State," said SuperBook Sports Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lipparelli. "The next few months will be lively in the sports betting world with bowl games and basketball. It's a great time to get to know our betting lines and see for yourself why SuperBook is renowned for our trusted odds that help you make informed wagers and win big."

SuperBook Sports is proud to partner with FC Cincinnati as the official betting partner of the MLS team, and will have a retail betting location in downtown Cincinnati at Taft's Ale House.

With the addition of Ohio, SuperBook's reach extends to seven states including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee and Iowa. Announcements on additional states are just around the corner.

SuperBook Sports is based out of the famed SuperBook Westgate Las Vegas. Behind legendary oddsmakers Jay Kornegay and John Murray, SuperBook has built a loyal and growing customer base.

Kornegay, Vice President of Race & Sports Book Operations at SuperBook Sports, commented, "We look forward to serving Ohio sports fans during this exciting time. With the impressive number of betting lines on SuperBook, we're confident that even the most enthusiastic of bettors will find the exact wagers that they are looking for."

Starting January 1, customers can download the SuperBook Sports app from the Apple App Store by searching for SuperBook Sports Ohio. Customers on Android can download the app from oh.SuperBook.com or find us in the Google Play Store.

Stay tuned to SuperBook.com as well as @SuperBookOH on social media for events and promotions in Ohio.

About SuperBook Sports

SuperBook Sports has earned its reputation as the most respected and well-known brands in American sports betting. The company launched its first sports betting operation in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1986. Now, with over 35 years of operating experience, SuperBook Sports has become the go-to source for leading sports media outlets, other bookmakers and a favorite place to wager for both novice and knowledgeable bettors alike. SuperBook Westgate Las Vegas boasts the largest sportsbook in the world at over 35,000 sq ft, featuring the world's largest video wall and 4K TV. In October 2020, SuperBook Sports officially launched their Colorado mobile app. In June of 2021, they celebrated a grand opening of The SuperBook at The Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. SuperBook Sports continued their expansion to New Jersey in August 2021, Arizona in December 2021, Tennessee in April 2022, and Iowa in October 2022.

