Bigo Live Brings Football Fans Together with a Dutch Legend Wesley Sneijder Live Stream

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the world's biggest football event of the year, Bigo Live Netherlands held a special live-stream session with Dutch football superstar Wesley Sneijder. Having previously taken Netherlands to the finals in 2010, the football hero exclusively shared his take on the current season, as well as personal football related stories for fans around the world.

During the stream, Wesley was asked some of his own personal international football stories during his almost triumphant run in 2010. The stream also accommodated for Q&A sessions with the fans, with one lucky fan having the chance to speak with Wesley one-on-one and winning his signed jersey.

Wesley also reflected on his bittersweet memories of the tournament. In the 2010 season, the final was contested between the Netherlands and Spain. Speaking on that final from his perspective, he gave audiences an insight not generally known, saying "We were so close to winning the cup. Unfortunately, three minutes before the finish, Iniesta scored the game-winning goal. Nobody knows, however, that I severely strained my hamstring at the time."

When asked about the support the Dutch national team received at that time, Wesley said, "That is the most important thing. When I played in 2010, I saw 70% of the stadium was orange, which made me feel proud." Although he returned home disappointed having missed out on football's biggest prize, he was astounded by the hundreds of thousands of fans who greeted him on the streets of Netherlands with 'welcome-back' banners and great positivity. "We had a terribly unfortunate final, but they were all there for us," Wesley Sneijder said.

During the segment of the live stream where he was discussing fantasy football strategies and possible dark horses of the tournament, Wesley was proven quite accurate with his analyses.

"The global football event of the year is never short of dark horses, if I had to pick one right now, Morocco can go further," Wesley mentioned. This statement has been proven true with the fantastic Moroccan team defying the odds to become the first ever nation from Africa to compete in the semi-finals.

Wesley also gave some further insights into his personal goals, revealing his plans to become a coach as he really enjoys the role, mentioning that the team that he would like to coach one day is Galatasaray.

