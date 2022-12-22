Maxwell Awards Gala Announces Partnership with Mohegan Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Football Club announced a partnership with Mohegan Pennsylvania as the new host venue for the 86th Maxwell Awards Gala which will be held on March 9, 2023. The Maxwell Club has hosted this event for 85 years, the first 65 years in Philadelphia and the last 20 in Atlantic City, NJ and in 2023 the event will return to Pennsylvania and feature some of the most exciting names in all of football.

Maxwell Football Club (PRNewswire)

Over the years the Club has honored many of the legendary players in collegiate and professional football, and this year will be no exception with Caleb Williams (USC) and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) heading up the list. In upcoming weeks additional winners from the professional ranks will be announced in what is shaping up to be a star-studded group of winners. Event tickets are on sale now HERE.

"We are excited to partner with Mohegan Pennsylvania for the Maxwell Football Club's Annual Awards Gala on March 9, 2023. Like the Maxwell Football Club, the team at Mohegan is committed to excellence and their hospitality and collaborative approach are second to none. Our winners and guests will be made to feel like family and we are looking forward to a spectacular event this coming spring." Mark Dianno – Maxwell Football Club President

"We're really thrilled to partner with The Maxwell Football Club and to host what is an exceptional awards gala that honors football excellence at the Professional, Collegiate and High School levels," said Anthony Carlucci, President & GM of Mohegan Pennsylvania. "This is a historic event returning to Pennsylvania for the first time in 20 years, and we're honored to be selected as the 2023 host venue, and we cannot wait to show off our property when it arrives March 9th."

ABOUT MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Mohegan Pennsylvania, owned by Mohegan, was the first destination to bring gaming to Pennsylvania in 2006 and since then has become one of the premier entertainment, gaming, shopping, and dining destinations in the state. Situated on 400 acres in Plains, Pennsylvania, Mohegan Pennsylvania features a 237-room hotel with on-site spa and adjacent 20,000 square-foot Convention Center. It is currently home to 67,000 square feet of gaming space including nearly 60 live table games, more than 1,700 slot machines and electronic table games, a variety of dining and shopping options, nightlife, entertainment and live harness racing. Mohegan Pennsylvania is within easy access of New York, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware. More information is available by calling 1.888.WIN.IN.PA (1.888.946.4672) or visiting MoheganPA.com Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, download our app and view us on YouTube.

ABOUT THE MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB – The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership. High school student-athletes around the country have an opportunity to participate in MFC Showcase events, free of charge, through the generosity of our corporate partners, Mohegan Pennsylvania, Montage Mountain Resort, Ivy Rehab, The Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation, The Buccini Pollin Group, the Edward T. Coombs Foundation and the Run Around Inc. To learn more about our story visit www.maxwellfootballclub.org.

Aaron Austin

aaustin@mohegangaming.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mohegan Pennsylvania