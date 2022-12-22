BASK HEALTH TO PRESENT AT BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ 2023 - THE PLATFORM FOR TELEHEALTH

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bask Health, today announced that it is presenting at Biotech Showcase™ 2023. This year, registered attendees can view Bask Health's presentation live, and also access a recorded version beginning November 29th – SIX weeks prior to the actual event. With 24x7 on-demand access, attendees can view recorded presentations at their convenience when scheduling does not allow viewing during the main event week.

Zachary Dorf, CEO & Founder and Elias Dorf, President & Founder will be presenting Bask Health at Biotech Showcase

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Time: 10:20AM

Track: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

The digital health industry is far too complex, expensive, and hard to break into for the everyday entrepreneur. Bask Health is breaking down these barriers to entry with their easy to use, no code software that helps users to launch, scale and grow their own telehealth business. Out of the box Bask's software provides all the tools necessary for entrepreneurs, doctors, and pharmaceutical companies to prescribe and dispense treatment online compliantly, at a national scale.

"We are giving people the tools that will democratize telehealth, e-pharmacy & e-prescribing in the same way Shopify democratized new entrepreneurial ventures." said Zachary Dorf, CEO of Bask Health.

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

"We are delighted that Bask Health will be joining us in San Francisco and presenting at Biotech Showcase this year," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "Biotech Showcase is a prime occasion for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery. "

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 15th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

ABOUT BASK HEALTH

An Engine to Power Telehealth

Bask Health is a customizable software platform that enables healthcare businesses to launch and/or expand their services online. Bask Health provides the infrastructure entrepreneurs need to create digital patient experience, a direct-to-consumer telehealth brand, and all the tools they need to run and manage their business.

Bask's vertically integrated primary care platform powers a personalized, end-to-end healthcare experience from diagnosis to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Bask's maintains an expansive provider network and nationwide pharmacy distribution centers.

With a drag and drop interface and a range of out-of-the-box features such as electronic medical records (EMR), payment processing, pharmacy fulfillment, a website builder, and a patient management system, Bask's platform makes it easy to launch and scale a telehealth business quickly. It is compliant, accessible to all, and requires no coding knowledge. In addition, the platform seamlessly connects telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy services to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare without the need for insurance.

Contacts

Zachary Dorf, CEO & Founder

zachary@bask.health

(917) 999-8056

