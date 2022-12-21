Newmark Introduces National Single Family Rental Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark is pleased to announce the formalization of the company's Single Family Rental (SFR) group, focusing on investment sales, programmatic joint-venture equity placement and debt and structured finance. The SFR group—led by Vice Chairmen Chad Lavender and Ryan Maconachy—will be part of Newmark's Multifamily Capital Markets group. Directors Leland Manning and Josh Francis will also spearhead the firm's efforts in the SFR space. The group will execute assignments in conjunction with Newmark's Multifamily Capital Markets group, led by Chief Strategy Officer and President and Head of Multifamily Capital Markets Jeff Day.

"With Newmark's significant presence in the multifamily and alternative real estate sectors, and a growing institutional interest in the SFR space, formalizing this practice was a logical next step as we continue to enhance our full-service capital markets offerings to our clients," Lavender commented.

Nationally, Newmark ranked #1 in alternative real estate asset transactions and ranked second in transaction volume of multifamily properties year-to-date in 2022.i

The SFR sector has gained significant momentum over the past several years, and institutions have allocated over $100 billion to the asset type. "With increased rental housing demand, renters are seeking more space and the privacy of a detached home without the demands of a mortgage, especially considering interest rate increases. This, in combination with the rise in SFR-earmarked capital, underscores the expectation that SFR supply will increase in coming years," remarked Manning.

"Since joining Newmark in 2019, our group has participated in transactions totaling more than $15 billion. We have partnered with institutional groups to build their alternative asset platforms through three primary areas of expertise: joint-venture equity, investment sales and debt and structured finance," concluded Maconachy. "Additionally, Newmark's Multifamily investment sales and debt business have together generated over $87 billion in transactions since 2021. We understand the alternative asset and multifamily landscapes and what it takes to assist clients in expanding their portfolios within the SFR space."

