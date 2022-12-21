Local small businesses celebrated at inaugural holiday pop-up sponsored by Amazon in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, local non-profit Business Impact NW hosted its first ever holiday pop-up event featuring small businesses from all over the Puget Sound area.

Business Impact Northwest accelerate small businesses success. They celebrated at an inaugural holiday pop-up shop sponsored by Amazon in downtown Seattle (PRNewswire)

Hundreds of shoppers and several community leaders gathered at 1505 Fifth Avenue for a festive evening of shopping, with vendors presenting holiday gifts ranging from sustainable clothing to eco-conscious skincare, and wellness products.

"The event was a smashing success highlighting what is possible when we all come together to support small businesses," said Joe Sky-Tucker, CEO of Business Impact NW.

This pop-up celebrated the local entrepreneurs who have completed the Small Business Digital Accelerator Program sponsored by Business Impact NW and Amazon as part of an ongoing effort to help small businesses across Washington state to recover from the pandemic.

"At the city, we love small businesses and want to continue to develop creative solutions to help them grow. Partnerships like this allows us to make progress by extending the impact of our resources," said Markham McIntyre, Seattle Office of Economic Development Director. Other government leaders also attended and showed support for small businesses, including Deputy Mayor Greg Wong and US Small Business Administration Region X Administrator Mike Fong.

Audrey Burrell, founder of Healing the Hyperbaric Way and a Digital Accelerator graduate, expressed delight for the overwhelming turnout. "Getting to connect with the local community and seeing their first-hand support gives me hope for the bright future of small businesses in our city," Burrell said.

This event was also made possible thanks to partners Amazon, KD Hall Communications, and Seattle Restored. Amazon is dedicated to supporting the growth of small businesses. With Amazon's assistance, these companies can scale and reach more customers, establish and grow their brands, generate revenue for their communities and pursue their business goals.

About Business Impact NW

Business Impact NW is a nonprofit community lender dedicated to economic development. They provide coaching, classes, and access to capital to small businesses, focusing on historically underserved populations, including communities of color, women, veterans, immigrants, refugees, LGBTQ+, and low- income entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest.

To learn more about their services or donate, visit www.businessimpactnw.org . You can also contact their Communications Team at communications@businessimpactnw.org.

