Audio Routines Forming Daily Habits, Voices 2023 Annual Trends Report Finds

LONDON, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 2023 is going to be a milestone year for audio advertising, Voices has discovered through its 2023 Annual Trends Report .

After surveying more than 1,400 survey respondents, it's becoming evident that due to the influx of audio content and consumption, advertisers are moving from the eyes to the ears.

Audio routines and experiences are becoming must-have pieces of content for big brands: Audio-only series and podcasts are no longer niche pieces of content that emerging content creators are testing out.

In this Annual Trends Report, Voices finds out why quality audio content is integral to making an emotional connection with listeners.

"Audio content listenership still has an incredible amount of room for growth. There are 384 million podcast listeners globally (as of November 2022) and it's predicted there will be close to 424 million podcast listeners worldwide by the end of 2022," says David Ciccarelli , Founder and CEO of Voices.

"While these are great numbers of listeners, audio content hasn't come close to its ceiling. Remember, YouTube has 2.1 billion active viewers. As viewers' eyes begin to reach capacity, their ears will fill that audio content void."

The combination of survey feedback and internal data highlighted three notable trends:

Out of the almost 1,500 content creators surveyed, nearly 50% said their focus in 2023 would be online audio ads. 75% of mobile gamers prefer audio ads over video. 44% of content marketers branched into social audio in 2022, according to HubSpot; we expect that number to hit 50% in 2023.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

