Sempra Ranked Top Utility on Wall Street Journal's Best-Managed Companies for 2022

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) is the highest-ranked utility on the Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250 ranking for 2022. The Management Top 250 is one of the most prestigious ranking efforts dedicated to measuring corporate effectiveness. This is the fourth time the company has been named to the Management Top 250, and the second consecutive year it has been ranked highest among industry peers in its category.

"This distinction reflects the concerted efforts of our 20,000 employees, who are unified by our mission to build the leading energy infrastructure company in North America," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "By continuing to invest in a high-performing culture and sustainable business practices, we expect to capture new opportunities and continue delivering long-term value for our shareholders and other stakeholders."

The Wall Street Journal assembled its rankings with the help of the Drucker Institute, a think tank based at Claremont Graduate University's Drucker School of Management. Their mathematical model, which includes a total of 34 metrics, serves as the basis for the Management Top 250. This year, more than 900 companies were graded in five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

Sempra's three growth platforms – Sempra California, Sempra Texas and Sempra Infrastructure – are strategically positioned to serve the growing needs of consumers in key markets in North America and around the world while staying at the forefront of innovation and integrating cleaner forms of energy. The company's value proposition comes to life through its commitment to sustainable business practices across the Sempra family of companies. With an unwavering focus on safety, resilience, energy security and climate security, the Sempra family of companies is working to deliver lower and zero-carbon energy and provide sustainable, long-term value for the company's shareholders and other stakeholders.

Earlier this year, the company released its 14th Corporate Sustainability Report, sharing progress on goals in four key areas: enabling the energy transition, driving resilient operations, achieving world-class safety and championing people.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have 20,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to nearly 40 million consumers. With more than $72 billion in total assets at the end of 2021, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America helping some of the world's leading economies move to cleaner sources of energy. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture focused on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra was named the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance by Investor's Business Daily and has been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 12 consecutive years. Sempra was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

