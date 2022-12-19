PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS EXPANDS JEWEL RESORTS BRAND

Jewel Punta Cana & Jewel Palm Beach Become First Jewel Resorts in the Dominican Republic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa" or "the company"), the owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean has expanded its Jewel Resorts brand with the addition of the two new Jewel Resorts in the Dominican Republic.

Opening on Dec. 21, 2022, Jewel Punta Cana will be the first ever Jewel resort in the Dominican Republic. The 620-room all-ages resort is located 20 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport on the palm-fringed Uvero Alto Beach.

Thirty-five minutes away from Jewel Punta Cana and facing the Caribbean Sea, Jewel Palm Beach will debut shortly after its sister property on Jan. 7, 2023, boasting 500 guest rooms.

"The addition of Jewel Punta Cana and Jewel Palm Beach to Playa's portfolio is a natural expansion of the Jewel brand given its success in Jamaica and its appeals to a mid-level luxury clientele," stated Dean Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Playa Hotels & Resorts. "These two resorts are a welcomed addition for guests looking for an exceptional, yet affordable, vacation in the Dominican Republic."

The Jewel Resorts brand is renowned for an all-inclusive experience at a midscale price point with upscale amenities, breathtaking beaches and diverse dining options that are always included. The brand also offers elevated spa experiences in addition to other first-class offerings.

For a limited time, Jewel Punta Cana is offering a special grand opening rate of $99 per person per night. Jewel Palm Beach is offering a special grand opening rate of $105 per person per night beginning Dec. 26, 2022. For full offer details and more information, please visit JewelResorts.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 23 resorts (8,595 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

