CandidPro "Editor's Choice" for Clear Aligners in 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Candid pushed CandidPro to new heights: Streamlining their doctor experience, opening a new manufacturing facility, and bringing hundreds of doctors onto their clear aligner platform. That hard work has played a massive role in providing top-notch service, clinical support, and the latest clear aligner technology to CandidPro doctors—and the industry is taking notice. It's an honor for CandidPro to be chosen as one of the " Top 100 products in 2022 " and featured as the only clear aligner solution in the " Top 10 Editor's Choice Products of 2022" in Dental Products Report .

"Candid's collective hard work and commitment to the dental profession have never been stronger." - Brian Ganey

"On behalf of Candid, we are thrilled to be recognized by Dental Products Report as a top 100 product of 2022 and one of the 'Editor's Choice' top 10," says Senior Vice President of Sales Brian Ganey. "It's a prestigious honor. Candid's collective hard work and commitment to the dental profession have never been stronger."

Indeed, 2022 has been a major push. The year began by shutting down Candid's direct-to-consumer business and refocusing on CandidPro: their clear aligner platform exclusively for doctors.

Candid also forged new relationships with industry leaders, bringing new faces to their learning platform: Candid Academy , which included promoting Dr. Ben Miraglia to Vice President of General Practitioner Education.

The executive leadership team also grew to better serve CandidPro doctors. Dr. Brian Gray, a giant of clear aligner education, signed on as Chief Dental Officer . Long-time aligner production champion and Candid's former Vice President of Manufacturing, Tony Morefield, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer to lead Candid's clinical and manufacturing operations end-to-end .

CandidPro thought leaders were also regularly featured in industry publications:

Dental Economics ] Business Lab: The value of orthodontic support [

Dental Economics ] How the booming clear aligner market can boost your practice [

But the CandidPro doctors were the real heroes this year, with over 700 practices onboarded—helping even more patients on the road to straighter, healthier smiles.

"Our organizational values are rooted in clinical excellence without compromise, bringing GPs and orthodontists the technology they need to deliver outstanding clear aligner treatment and amazing service for dental professionals and patients alike," says CEO Nick Greenfield. "The momentum we've built this year shows how committed our teams are to what we do—and how excited the dental industry is to have our aligner tech in their hands. More to come in 2023!"

CandidPro brings high-quality clear aligner treatment planning and manufacturing, helps drive clinically excellent outcomes, and provides patient support to dental practices and dental service organizations across the United States.

