Wood Partners Opens Doors to Historic Waterfront Community, Alta Star Harbor, in San Francisco Bay Area

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners announced today the official grand opening of its most recent luxury residential community, Alta Star Harbor, in Alameda built with Principal Real Estate.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners) (PRNewswire)

This waterfront community, located at 1518 Clement Avenue, is a combination of new construction and the adaptive reuse of a 100-year-old Del Monte warehouse with all residences located within the six-acre historic brick façade. Elements of the former warehouse are featured throughout the site with select units having preserved original timber roofs, brick walls, and concrete floors combined with modern luxury apartment amenities. Residents of Alta Star Harbor will be able to soak up the stunning harbor and city views directly from the community, as well as enjoy a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment options nearby on the lively Park Street and Webster Street corridors. Alta Star Harbor's prime location also provides residents convenient access to both downtown San Francisco and Oakland just across the water via ferry and other convenient transportation options.

"We are thrilled to officially open Alta Star Harbor," said Julia Wilk, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "It's a rare opportunity to transform a six-acre brick and timber warehouse from the 1920s into a high-end mixed-use community. The preserved historical features add so much character and the waterfront location in Alameda, a unique island community with a quiet residential feel, yet easy access to the major employment centers of the San Francisco Bay Area, make this project really special."

Designed by BAR Architects, Alta Star Harbor offers 372 apartment homes consisting of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, offering waterfront and garden views throughout the community. Residents can choose from traditional apartment-style homes, townhome options, as well as work/live units to best fit their preferred style. Each home features open floor plans and luxury finishes, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hard surface flooring, in-home full-size washer and dryer sets and temperature control, as well as historic brick walls and timber roofs in select residences.

Throughout Alta Star Harbor, residents will have access to best-in-class community amenities including paseos with landscaped gardens, rooftop sundecks with captivating waterfront and city views, and retailers on site, just steps from their door. The community offers even more for residents to take advantage of including a Fitness Center and Yoga Studio, Wi-Fi lounge with workspace booths, a Clubroom for resident events complete with a community kitchen, and a complimentary coffee bar.

Alta Star Harbor is a Fitwel® certified community, which highlights a commitment to sustainability, building efficiency and resident well-being through healthy building design and operation. Residents of Alta Star Harbor will have direct access to bike paths, nearby public parks, local marinas, outdoor playgrounds, and community gardens, as well as the Cross Alameda bike and walking trail to enjoy just outside the community.

Alta Star Harbor is managed by Wood Residential. Visit https://www.altastarharbor.com/ for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

About Principal Asset ManagementSM

With public and private market capabilities across all asset classes, Principal Asset ManagementSM and its investment specialists look at asset management through a different lens, creating solutions to help deliver client investment objectives. By applying local insights with global perspectives, Principal Asset Management identifies distinct and compelling investment opportunities for more than 1,100 institutional clients in over 80 markets.1 Its dedicated real estate investment team manages or sub-advises $98.5 billion in commercial real estate assets.1 The firm's real estate capabilities include both public and private equity and debt investment alternatives.

Principal Asset Management is the global investment solutions business for Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG), managing $484.6 billion in assets2 and recognized as a Top 10 "Best Places to Work in Money Management2" for 10 consecutive years. Learn more at www.PrincipalAM.com.

[1] As of September 30, 2022

[2] Pensions & Investments, 2021

Contact: Rylie Geraci, BCWWoodPartners@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wood Partners